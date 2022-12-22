The Gooch and Weazel Plaza Shootout festive-themed events debut in GTA Online with the Christmas update

GTA Online's festive-themed events have gone live along with the Snow update, officially bringing the holiday spirit to the game. The Gooch and the Weazel Plaza are two new events available in the game. Popular Twitter user Tez2 tweeted about the two events and disclosed timing details.
The weekly update has also been refreshed with a new podium car, discounts, and free festive items along with the snow.
GTA Online players can play two new limited-time events, Gooch and Weazel Plaza Shootout
The Gooch will sneak up on players playing GTA Online and steal their cash and snacks. Catching the Gooch will reward players with extra cash and a Gooch mask for the first time they catch the character. The only stipulation for The Gooch to appear is that at least one other player should be in the same session.
The snow update was highly anticipated in the past couple of weeks leading up to Christmas, and the annual Festive Surprise event has finally arrived. Like every year, players will also receive a bunch of freebies for logging in this week while enjoying the snow covering the entire map.
Weazel Plaza Shootout
Another event update for the week is the Weazel Plaza Shootout. The shootout will be activated after players log in and stay in the game for a minimum of 20 minutes. The random event will take place between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am in-game time. Finally, players must be within 400 meters of the Weazel Plaza building to participate.
The random event pays homage to Die Hard, considered one of the favorite Christmas movies. Here are more details about the new GTA Online event:
- The random event will begin with choppers flying above Weazel Plaza.
- You can get on an Oppressor MK II or a chopper to land on the roof to trigger the event.
- Once you land on the roof and kill all criminals, the event concludes.
- You can pick up the WM 29 Pistol from the ground near one of the shooters after killing them.
- The WM 29 is a reference to the protagonist's gun in the movie Die Hard.
- Upgrades for the WM 29 can be purchased at Ammu-Nation.
- Completing it for the first time will reward players with $25,000
GTA Online's Christmas freebies
Players can claim a Candy Cane and a Green Reindeer Beer Hat by logging in for the first time until the snow update lasts. Players will also get the following freebies:
- Firework Launcher
- 20x Firework Rockets
- Full Snacks
- Full Amor
- 25x Sticky Grenades
- 25x Grenades
- 5x Proximity Mines
- 10x Molotovs
The usual weekly updates have also arrived, giving GTA Online players a chance at winning the Comet Safari in a festive livery. The car usually costs $710,000. GTA Online players can also take on the LS Car Meet Series race to win the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, which also comes with a festive livery. The Prize Ride normally costs $1,797,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
