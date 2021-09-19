Everything GTA Online players should know about the Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique vehicles that players can purchase in GTA Online.

It's a sports classic vehicle that can be purchased for $3,660,000. There is no trade price for the Pegassi Toreador yet, but several unique attributes justify its high price range. For example, it is a fully submersible car that can shoot infinite rockets.

The Pegassi Toreador's physical appearance takes some inspiration off of the real-life Lamborghini Marzal. In GTA Online, it's a weaponized vehicle capable of taking a few explosive hits before blowing up. The Cayo Perico Heist update introduced this vehicle into GTA Online.

What players should know about the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online

The Pegassi Toreador's appearance (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador was one of the initial vehicles included in the Cayo Perico Heist update (released on 15 December 2020). It's the fastest sports classic car in the game, capable of going up to a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h). Interestingly, that makes the Pegassi Toreador the sixth fastest car in GTA Online.

Basic Pegassi Toreador information

A Pegassi Toreador with the Raptor 8 livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $3,660,000

Resale value: $2,196,000 (+60% of any upgrades)

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Capacity: Four people

Drivetrain: RWD

Gears: 5

GTA Online players can purchase the Pegassi Toreador from Warstock Cache and Carry. They can customize it at Los Santos Customs. Its liveries are:

Toreador Side Stripes

White Dual Stripes

Pegassi Stripes

Sprint Stripes

Arrow Stripes

Racer 6

Pisswasser 2

Raptor 8

Shard Camo

Ragga Rum Camo

Chark Camo

War Camo

Unique properties of the Pegassi Toreador

Drivers can go underwater with the Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Holding right on the D-pad (or H for PC players) will toggle between the Pegassi Toreador's two modes. It possesses a car mode and a submersible mode. The transition between the two modes takes roughly three to four seconds to occur.

The submersible mode allows the Pegassi Toreador to drive underwater. It is one of the few cars in GTA Online that can do so, yet that's not the only advantage it has. GTA Online's Pegassi Toreador also has a sonar function, which reveals nearby Hidden Caches.

The Pegassi Toreador's booster is fast and reliable (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car also possesses infinite rockets. Some other vehicles only have a finite amount, so this aspect is notable in the Pegassi Toreador's favor. It also includes a torpedo launcher for attacking other players underwater. Machine guns are also available for use.

Its lock-on range is significantly shorter than several other similar vehicles. However, its accuracy is better than most.

One of Pegassi Toreador's defining features is its ability to use a booster. This ability takes approximately a second to recharge, making it faster than similar vehicles like the Rocket Voltic.

The Pegassi Toreador is deceptively durable (Image via Rockstar Games)

It takes two direct hits from an RPG to blow up the Pegassi Toreador. Likewise, the car can withstand six homing rockets before exploding. However, the windows do not protect players from getting sniped.

The Pegassi Toreador's booster also works underwater. The final aspect worth noting is that the vehicle's natural acceleration is decidedly average, although the booster's capabilities compensate for that flaw.

