Everything to know about GTA Online Ghosts Exposed hunt

GTA Online players are currently enjoying the in-game Halloween festivities. In the recent update, Rockstar Games added the Ghosts Exposed hunt that lets everyone roam freely on the map in search of paranormal apparitions. This opportunity is excellent for earning cash and acquiring an event-specific vehicle.

Wandering in search of the ghosts can get a little tiring. The vast map of the game does no favor as well. So, this article will provide all the required information about the Ghosts Exposed hunt event in GTA Online.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Hunt explained

The Ghosts Exposed hunt is a continuation of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The goal of the event is very simple:

Search for the ghosts. Take a picture. Send it to the Ghost Exposed contact.

A total of 10 ghosts appear in the game. Players will earn $20,000 and 500 RP for each picture. Completing the event will also give a bonus reward of $50,000.

Location of all the ghosts (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ghost 1-

Travel to Grapeseed, McKenzie Field, between 20:00 and 21:00 (in-game hours) to find the first ghost. It is wandering the second floor of the barn.

Ghost 2-

The second ghost will appear between 21:00 and 22:00 in an abandoned trailer on Algonquin Boulevard in Sandy Shores.

Ghost 3

Between 22:00 and 23:00, players can head to the east of Maude’s Trailer, Grapeseed, and look for a wrecked bus in the desert. The third ghost makes an appearance here at these specific hours.

Ghost 4

El Gordo Lighthouse is the right place to find the fourth ghost between 23:00 and 00:00. Head east of Mount Gordo to reach the lighthouse.

Ghost 5-

The fifth ghost on the list can be found in a burned-down house in Harmony. Head for Joshua Road near the Stoner Cement Works between 01:00 and 02:00 to find the ghost.

Ghost 6

The sixth ghost will appear at the Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral between 02:00 - 03:00 hours. Don't forget to check the cemetery as well.

Ghost 7

Players can find the seventh ghost in the northeastern house at Paleto Bay. Make sure the time is between 03:00 and 04:00.

Ghost 8

If players find themselves around Two Hoots Falls in Tongva Hills between 04:00 and 05:00, it is the perfect opportunity to meet the eighth ghost on the list.

Ghost 9

One can photograph the ninth ghost between 05:00 and 06:00 on the Raton Canyon Bridge. The ghost appears atop the tunnel entrance or the rail bridge.

Ghost 10

The final ghost on the list (Johnny Klebitz, a character from GTA 4) only appears once all the others are successfully photographed. Go across Trevor’s trailer from 00:00 to 01:00 to find it.

Once the players have all 10 ghosts, they will get a text message along and a $50,000 reward. It will also unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham. This event is also a great way to keep the players invested before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

