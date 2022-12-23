Everything to know about Weazel Plaza Shootout event in GTA Online Festive Surprise

The much-awaited "snow update," as it was being referred to in the GTA Online community, is finally here. With Festive Surprise, the developers have brought several presents for fans, with everything from new vehicles to massive cash rewards.

Moreover, players can now take part in a new event called the Weazel Plaza Shootout. As per the newsletter that was released with the GTA Online update, the Christmas party at Weazel News was interrupted by thieves who tried to run away with large amounts of cash from the top of the Weazel Plaza.

Their plans were foiled by an LSPD helicopter, which arrived just in time to stall them on the roof. More information on this event can be found below.

How to get WM 29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin in GTA Online

Players must fly up to the roof and insert themselves in the standoff. This will give them a chance to get not only a substantial cash reward but also to obtain their very own event-exclusive WM29 pistol. Moreover, involving themselves in the situation between the cops and the thieves will also earn them a Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol MK II.

To successfully complete the mission and the rewards, GTA Online gamers will not only have to deal with the LSPD but also the assailants. Weazel Plaza Shootout is part of the Festive Surprise event.

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline https://t.co/GuDZF6ifG1

Some fans seem to be drawing parallels between the newly added mission and the late 80s action film Die Hard. While there is no official information supporting this theory, it wouldn't be off-brand for Rockstar Games to recreate popular scenes or adapt characters from popular culture.

In this GTA Online update itself, players get to see a character based on Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, named the Gooch. A Christmas monster who will spawn randomly near gamers and try to run off with their cash and food. This entity can be seen as a present from the developers.

Every time players chase him down, they'll get back their stolen cash and snacks, along with a $25,000 bonus and some extra food.

What else is part of the new update?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/cg2LJqplPT

The Festive Surprise event has brought Snowmen, just like the Weazel Plaza Shootout, which offers a $125,000 reward and an exclusive outfit. To get these rewards, players have to find and destroy all 25 of them located around Los Santos. Each Snowman can be tracked by the faint sound of sleigh bells. When destroyed, they will provide a set amount of GTA Online RP.

2x rewards on Acid Lab Sell Missions, 3x on Beast vs. Slaser, and 2x bonuses on Races have also been added to the game. These multipliers will be available until Los Santos is covered in snow. This is particularly good news for players who were enjoying double rewards on the missions that help set up the Acid Lab.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

While the GTA Online community eagerly awaits the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and the rumored "Last Dose" missions, this new Festive Surprise event comes as a pleasant addition to the game. It offers loads of bonuses and rewards that will be beneficial in the second part of the GTA Online DLC.

