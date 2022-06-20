Exploring all 3 Benefactor cars for sale in GTA Online this week

GTA Online has another weekly update from Rockstar Games that allows players to purchase selected vehicles at amazing discounted prices.

Benefactor is one such manufacturer whose cars are available at discounted prices throughout the week. It's a German luxury manufacturer in-game whose car designs are heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz.

That said, here's a look at all three Benefactor cars available at discounted prices in GTA Online.

Benefactor cars to purchase this week in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more

3) Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger is a 2-door concept hypercar introduced in GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its exterior design is inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG One, a hybrid sports car yet to be produced. However, its headlights appear to be based on the second-generation Honda NSX.

When it comes to performance, the car is powered by a mid-rear engine with a 7-speed gearbox powering it in an AWD layout. The vehicle possesses excellent acceleration and traction alongside good handling and top speed.

It is capable of moving quickly after slowing down, even on cornering. Its all-wheel-drive layout also allows users to have a good grip when it comes to both on-road as well as off-road environments. With its high acceleration and drivetrain, the vehicle can climb steep hills without any issues with little to no loss of traction.

It is considered a tremendous all-around supercar and is available at a staggering 40% discount. Gamers can purchase it for $1,725,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online.

2) Benefactor Schlagen GT

At number two is the Benefactor Schlagen GT. It's a 2-door sports car introduced in GTA Online as a part of the Arena War update in 2019.

Its outer design is heavily based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT. However, its headlights, side profiling, and front bumper are inspired by the real-life BMW Z4.

The car's performance is extraordinary compared to other sports cars in its range. It seems to be powered by a twin-turbo V8, just like the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT. The engine is coupled to a 7-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an FR layout. The handling of the car is considered to be very stable.

Due to the supposedly V8 engine, the ride can be a direct competitor to top sports cars such as Elegy Retro Custom, Elegy RH8, and the Jester. However, vehicles tend to oversteer if players give too much gas on wet/dirt roads while cornering.

The Schlagen GT is an excellent Benefactor car to purchase this week, available at a 40% discount. Players can go to the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online and buy it for $780,000.

1) Benefactor Stirling GT

Last is the classic Benefactor Stirling GT. It's a 2-door coupe introduced in GTA Online as part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update.

The car resembles the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, but its outer body design is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe and the Mercedez-Benz 300 SLR.

Regarding the performance side, the vehicle is powered by an apparent 3-liter 310HP V8 engine, replicated as a single-overhead camshaft V8. The ride has excellent acceleration and top speed, giving tough competition to other high-end sports classics.

Its handling is also incredible, which helps the car act more like a modern sports car with a good grip that's just less than a Sports Classic. Its responsive handling makes it a perfect option for racing on most tracks.

The car is currently available at a whopping 40% discount. Users can grab this classic coupe for $585,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

These weekly discounts are the best chance for gamers to grab a new set of luxury wheels and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

