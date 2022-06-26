Fact check: Do you need PS Plus to play GTA Online?

Regardless of whether players pay for GTA Online or get it for free, they will need PS Plus to play the game. It doesn't matter if it's for the PS4 or PS5, players must have PS Plus if they plan to use the game's online play. Keep in mind that this article focuses primarily on GTA Online and not the single-player game (GTA 5).

If gamers go to the store page of the game, they should see a message that reads:

"PS Plus required for online play"

Considering that this title always requires Internet access in order to play it, this membership is required 100% of the time as of right now.

GTA Online players will need PS Plus if they want to play the game on PS4 or PS5

The answer is visible in the store page (Image via Sony)

By now, it should be readily apparent that gamers need to get this membership if they want to play GTA Online on PS4 or PS5. There are three different levels of membership to the PS Plus:

Essential ($9.99 monthly)

Extra ($14.99 monthly)

Premium ($17.99 monthly)

Regardless of which one the player chooses, they should know that they can save money if they opt to buy a yearly subscription compared to a monthly one (at least in the US). Likewise, the three-month subscription offer also saves money over the monthly option, but it's not as cost-efficient as the yearly subscription.

Essential

You can select any of the membership plans on Playstation's official website (Image via Sony)

This is the cheapest membership package that GTA Online players can get to enjoy the game on the PS4 or PS5. They can choose from three subscription plans:

$9.99 (one month)

$24.99 (three months)

$59.99 (one year)

Choosing this option gives players free monthly games, access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts on select PlayStation titles. It also includes:

PS Plus Collection (PS5 only)

Game Help (PS5 only)

Share Play

Cloud Storage

Exclusive Content

Keep in mind that all subscription offers will automatically renew unless the user manually cancels them.

Extra

The Extra membership will give players all of the previous benefits plus a more extensive game catalog to check out. Its three subscription plans include:

$14.99 (one month)

$39.99 (three months)

$99.99 (one year)

Do note that any of the three possible membership tiers will allow gamers to play GTA Online. Extra is the membership option between Essential and Premium in terms of both price and features.

Premium

The final tier is Premium, which gives gamers all of the benefits from the previous two plans, plus a Classic Catalog, Game Trials, and Cloud Streaming. The subscription plans here include:

$17.99 (one month)

$49.99 (three months)

$119.99 (one year)

Premium is the most expensive option of the three PS Plus membership tiers, but it also gives gamers the most benefits. Each player can choose their preferred membership plan and embark on their GTA Online adventure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far