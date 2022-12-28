Fact Check: Is it possible to become a cop in GTA Online?

Some players may wonder if they can become a cop in GTA Online. Unfortunately, they cannot join any police force in the game or work with NPCs and other players as cops. No feature supports this mechanic or any mission that revolves around catching criminals or solving crimes yet.

This is pretty unfortunate. Apart from this feature, GTA Online allows players to run their criminal empires and take part in military-grade activities. It is, therefore, strange that Rockstar Games still hasn't introduced a full-fledged DLC that lets players take on the role of a cop in Los Santos.

However, there are some workarounds and activities that players can do to fill this void in GTA Online. This article highlights these alternative activities.

Note: Parts of this article solely reflect the writer's subjective opinion.

Taking part in Operation Paper Trail contact missions and other alternatives to becoming a cop in GTA Online

Although this is not exactly what a cop does, players can become a bounty hunter in GTA Online. The game has a mental state feature. If any player decides to take part in nefarious activities daily, there is a chance of them becoming psychotic and a bounty being placed on their head.

This is where GTA Online players who want to be cops can spend their energy. Not only do they get to fight players for indulging in morally wrong activities, but they can also earn a good amount of money if they are successful.

The next thing players can do is start the Operation Paper Trail contact missions, which were added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Players won't exactly act as cops in these missions. Instead, they will take on the role of IAA agents who get hired by Agent ULP to investigate the Duggan Petrochemical Family and its influence over oil prices.

In these contact missions, Grand Theft Auto Online players are basically spies. Although they are not directly catching criminals, this is still a morally just thing to do in-game. This is especially true when the more popular missions require players to commit crimes.

The Operation Paper Trail contact missions are the closest thing to playing someone who is trying to change society for the better.

Players can also steal a police vehicle, go to Rockstar Editor, and select the Director Mode. This will allow them to assist police officers in the city. However, this feature is pretty limited in that they can only assist the cops.

The best thing players can do if they want to be a cop in Grand Theft Auto Online is to go to a clothing store and find an outfit that is closest to the LSPD uniform. This way, players can roleplay as a cop in their own way without getting constrained by any rules.

Moreover, once players get into their car with their cop uniform, especially in a public lobby, they are bound to find griefers and try-hards trying to ruin everyone else's gaming experience. Thus, they can show such unruly players the power of the law.

By doing this, players will create their own way to become a cop in Grand Theft Auto Online. After all, the game provides a certain level of freedom when it comes to how fans want to play it.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes