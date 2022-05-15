Fake GTA 6 leaks are getting out of hand

Over the past few months, the GTA community has experienced a significant boom in the supply of leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated release of GTA 6.

But these leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming game have reached a crescendo. Now, rather than realistic speculation and theories, fans are only bombarded with clickbait and useless information about the game.

This is not anything strange, as GTA 6 will be the biggest in the GTA series, but it might also be one of this decade's most important video game releases.

People use these expectations and hype from fans for their own nefarious reasons. A prominent GTA news reporter recently shared his views on Twitter about the issue.

Fake GTA 6 leaks are getting out of control

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato Since the “leaked reveal time” has passed, I’d like to remind everyone that every single #GTA6 leak account are lying frauds who make everything up for attention, they have no sources and have never been right, Just wait for the official thing y’all, probably not that far off now twitter.com/SynthPotato/st… Since the “leaked reveal time” has passed, I’d like to remind everyone that every single #GTA6 leak account are lying frauds who make everything up for attention, they have no sources and have never been right, Just wait for the official thing y’all, probably not that far off now twitter.com/SynthPotato/st…

Over the past few weeks, some leakers have stated that Rockstar will reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 through an announcement/trailer on May 12 or May 13 of this year. Since then, it has been over two days, and Rockstar Games has released nothing except some weekly updates for GTA Online.

Many fans have been exhausted from constantly seeing fake information about the game floating around on almost all of the major social media platforms.

Stuart Lugsden  @AGuyWhoTweet5 @SynthPotato I admit I've fallen for a couple but that was a one time ago. Why do people believe such crap? @SynthPotato I admit I've fallen for a couple but that was a one time ago. Why do people believe such crap?

Fans have fallen for these leaks, just like the user in the above post, but it is hard to blame them for it. Right now, it is tough to imagine what GTA is going to be like because of how little official information is out there.

The only accurate information about the game was the announcement of its development that Rockstar released months ago, after which there was only silence from them about the upcoming game.

Because of this vagueness, any information with a fake logo or a map can convince people that they are looking at something legit.

Revive115 @Ashie_Cola @SynthPotato damn really thought it would be it this time. It wasnt the shitty leaks, it was all those verified accounts mentioning a gta 6 trailer is coming soon and posting pics of them actually at Rockstar is what had me going @SynthPotato damn really thought it would be it this time. It wasnt the shitty leaks, it was all those verified accounts mentioning a gta 6 trailer is coming soon and posting pics of them actually at Rockstar is what had me going

Another issue that should be noted is that many fake leaks are sometimes posted from reputed sources that many people trust. This is another reason why fans are getting annoyed by these leaks.

These reputed sources are either not doing their research properly or using Grand Theft Auto 6 in the title to get a lot of views and attention. The latter seems to be the case for most of them, as Grand Theft Auto 6, at this point, has become the gaming community's favorite topic to speculate about.

Many Grand Theft Auto fans have been using memes and satire to cope with the huge amount of "leaks" that they constantly see on their feed. This might be the only positive that has come out of this whirlwind of misinformation.

Not only have these memes kept the fake Grand Theft Auto 6 news accounts in check, but they are also useful for finding out which source is more trustworthy. Because if a post about a leak gets filled with meme replies, fans will know not to trust that source.

Paul Skywalker @ItzPaulHD_v1

the game will be on PS5

crazy i know @SynthPotato heres a gta 6 leakthe game will be on PS5crazy i know @SynthPotato heres a gta 6 leakthe game will be on PS5crazy i know

The best way fans can protect themselves from these fake Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks is to wait for the announcements directly from Rockstar Games.

This might test their anxiety and patience, but every "leak" is something that has no guarantee of being truthful. Moreover, players might develop false and unrealistic expectations about the upcoming games from all these leaks.

This is an unfortunate truth, but it will at least help fans by giving them a single trustworthy source that they need to keep an eye on.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar