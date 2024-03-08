Fake GTA game removed from Steam after complaints

A fake GTA game that attempted to make money by reselling a modded version of GTA San Andreas has been removed from Steam following several user complaints. The rip-off game Blood On The Streets was a scam attempting to make money illegally by selling an already licensed Rockstar Games title. Many Steam users explained the scam by leaving comments on its page, while others left hilarious reviews.

Here's what you need to know about this GTA rip-off game and how it came to be removed. Also included are some reviews by Steam users that explain the situation in more detail.

Fake GTA game taken down from Steam

Blood On The Streets, a fake GTA game, was made available on Steam on February 24, 2024, for $5.99. Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber TheProfessional made a video on it before it was removed, in which you can see the screenshots and the gameplay videos. It's evident to any Grand Theft Auto fan that these show what appears to be a modified version of GTA San Andreas.

As explained by a Steam user named Occular Malice, the fake GTA game was just trying to profit off a GitHub project called San Andreas Unity, which is described as "an open source reimplementation of GTA San Andreas game engine in Unity." The project requires players to own an original copy of San Andreas. However, Blood On The Streets already includes the game files, which is a blatant infringement on Rockstar's intellectual property.

Unlike the Unity project, where multiplayer was a major focus, this fake GTA game doesn't even have a working online mode, as revealed by another user. In the gameplay video, which shows one of the San Andreas NPCs as a playable character, you can also hear Radio X playing Faith No More's Midlife Crisis, along with Sage, the radio host.

After getting noticed for their blatant scam, the creators, East Unknown, pulled the game off the Steam store on March 8, 2024. They claimed that the game was removed due to "force majeure" and that users who bought it should apply for a refund. However, as users pointed out, their excuse makes no sense as a force majeure clause doesn't apply to this case.

Steam users call out the developers on their bizarre excuse for removing the game (Image via Steam)

One user left a hilarious review featuring a parody of the lyrics to the San Andreas Theme Song, performed by CJ's voice actor Young Maylay.

A hilarious review that makes fun of the situation (Image via Steam)

It's currently unknown if Rockstar Games or their parent company, Take-Two, have taken any legal action against the developers for the fake GTA game. In the past, they've issued DMCA notices to modders numerous times, angering the fan community. However, given the situation, fans will likely be impressed if the company does file a lawsuit against the GTA rip-off developers.

