Fans believe GTA 6 will have randomly generated interiors with AI

It had been revealed earlier how Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developers Rockstar Games, had filed for an AI patent. This led many to speculate about a new application of AI in GTA 6. Now, some fans have stumbled upon the new things that AI technology might do in the upcoming game, including procedurally-generated interiors and randomized NPC interactions.

Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be released until 2025, so there's still a year to go, but fans are already excited after learning about how revolutionary the game could be with the use of AI. Here's everything to know about random interior generation and more in Grand Theft Auto 6, as discovered by fans.

GTA 6 might have procedural generation with the help of AI

Redditor 'NoDevelopment894' pointed out that Take-Two filed patents for a new AI technology that might make GTA 6 a truly unique entry in the series with advanced features that have never been seen before. They found details about the patent which revealed some surprising details.

According to the patent, as revealed by Justia, the AI technology will procedurally generate building interiors that change based on the building the player enters. For instance, a high-end apartment will differ from an older apartment in terms of assets, which means that there will be two distinct styles of assets depending on whether the apartment is new or old.

As such, these buildings will have a fixed style, but the interior items will be interchangeable and will even vary over time. This doesn't mean that a particular room will be randomized every time the player enters it. The furniture, the interior design, and the objects stored within might differ based on random generation, making the game more immersive.

This AI technology might also be extended to the in-game NPCs and characters in GTA 6. There will be AI-generated responses, emotions, and animations for NPCs based on the environment, the events, the moods of other players or NPCs, and the circumstances. For instance, the Redditor explained that if an NPC is in the rain, its behaviors can be randomized to reflect the weather.

Meanwhile, if an NPC gets intoxicated, they will behave in a variety of ways dependent on what the AI tells them to do at random, as there is no built-in 'animation tree' in the game. If the GTA 6 protagonists or another NPC does anything 'crazy', the AI may instruct NPCs to begin filming the player on their phones.

According to one user, this interior AI technology might be a major hint towards GTA 6 having more accessible buildings. The OP (Original Poster) responded that around 70% of the interiors are claimed to be enterable. Now, that would be truly impressive, especially given how vast the game world is expected to be, but many have their doubts about this.

Nevertheless, fans should note that this is all still speculation at the moment. It hasn't been confirmed whether this technology is for Grand Theft Auto 6 or not, and as such, this should all be taken with a grain of salt.

In other news, there might be more details about the GTA 6 trailer 2 that have supposedly been leaked online, and it promises some jaw-dropping upgrades.

