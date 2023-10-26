Fans expect GTA 6 announcement to happen today, October 26, 2023

Many thought there would be a GTA 6 announcement coming on October 26, 2023. Rockstar Games already revealed some GTA Online Halloween content today, yet there are still several hours left for further news. When this article was written, it was only 11 am Pacific Time on October 26, 2023. There is no indication that an announcement is imminent, so let's just cover what other gamers think is happening.

It could be October 27, 2023, in some parts of the world if a GTA 6 announcement happens later today. Some viral tweets have emerged regarding this specific date. A few astute gamers might even recognize that this day coincides with the infamous Chris Marxx hoax.

Examples of GTA 6 announcement discussions tied to October 26, 2023

Drama Alert recently shared a very popular tweet about this GTA 6 announcement claim, which blew up in just a few minutes (which can be seen above). Despite being posted on October 26, 2023, it talks about rumors emerging on that day itself. This issue is even brought up by some Twitter users, as evident below.

Not everybody is buying the rumors (Image via Twitter)

Thus, this rumor could easily be considered fake by some people. Twitter user @UpThaDraco even flat-out says that nobody believes this rumor. However, this tweet is still significant in that it shows the disdain that people have against fake news and rumors.

Of course, some gamers also post memes that show Rockstar Games milking Grand Theft Auto V for all its worth. Anybody who wants a GTA 6 trailer is likely to get annoyed by a decade-old game still getting updates when much of the playerbase wants a new title.

Chris Marxx GTA 6 announcement hoax

October 26, 2023, is when the announcement is supposedly going to happen (Image via Twitter)

Chris Marxx was an alt of Twitter user InfinityBesk who claimed to be an insider. Some drama ensued, later revealing that InfinityBesk created the account to trick people. Despite that, the Chris Marxx account still claims October 26, 2023, will be a special date.

Another Tweet by InfinityBesk supporting this claim (Image via Twitter)

InfinityBesk even posted a message at 9:32 am today, saying to stay tuned for that day. Note that this Twitter user is not a credible insider based on past precedence. Nonetheless, numerous gamers are still talking about Grand Theft Auto 6 today. Many outright reject the notion that any trailer for the game is dropping today.

Some people are still hoping for anything that breaks the dry streak of news surrounding this highly anticipated title.

GTA 6 website

An interesting letter surfaced online about this game (Image via Twitter)

Interestingly, something is supposedly happening on October 26, 2023, regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. The above letter shows that a GTA6.com domain was demanded to be transferred to Take-Two Interactive by 3 pm BST on October 26, 2023.

Tez2 believes the letter could be legitimate (Image via GTA Forums)

Insider Tez2 states that this letter could be using a script similar to another one sent to a Red Dead Redemption 2 website. If true, it's very unlikely for there to be a GTA 6 announcement on October 26, 2023, since there is no guarantee that a website will be transferred and edited on the same day.

