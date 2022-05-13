Fans react to cryptic GTA 6 release claim

GTA 6 hype has been ever increasing since the official announcement, combined with the fact that Rockstar has not given out any details about the upcoming game.

Fans are constantly on the lookout for clues and information they can get their hands on. This has also resulted in numerous leaks and rumors that have been highly debated and discussed.

This shows just how much fans want to see the game and decipher all the clues about it, but something recently has caught the community's attention.

A Twitter user posted a cryptic message that made fans curious and even more confused. This article will give some insight into how they reacted to this strange post.

Fans react with humor and memes to a cryptic GTA 6 tweet

This is the cryptic tweet by KRYPTO9095 in question, that caused all of these reactions to come from fans in the first place. The user uploaded a short two-second video along with the "GTA 6 is coming" text.

In the video, the user can be seen holding what appears to be the logo for Rockstar North Limited, a Rockstar Games studio responsible for developing all of the main titles in the GTA series.

There have already been so many leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming game that it is not surprising to see fans' attention getting diverted to this tweet.

MagicAl6244225 @al6244225 @krypto9095brand But will the blue Rockstar North logo still be on it? In the era of multi-studio collaboration it could be an all-Rockstar Studios credit, like Rockstar San Diego's logo was on RDR1 but not RDR2. @krypto9095brand But will the blue Rockstar North logo still be on it? In the era of multi-studio collaboration it could be an all-Rockstar Studios credit, like Rockstar San Diego's logo was on RDR1 but not RDR2.

Sean Marshall 🎻 @SeanMarshaIl @al6244225 @krypto9095brand I still find it weird that Rockstar would put specific studio logos in their previous games like RDR1 and GTAV. Even though those games were also worked on by every studio as indicated by the credits. rockstargames.com/reddeadredempt… @al6244225 @krypto9095brand I still find it weird that Rockstar would put specific studio logos in their previous games like RDR1 and GTAV. Even though those games were also worked on by every studio as indicated by the credits. rockstargames.com/reddeadredempt…

These were not the only fans who commented on how GTA 6 might not have a specific studio logo similar to Red Dead Redemption. The game's size will demand that all studios work together under a single Rockstar Games brand.

But after those tweets, everything else delved into comedic self-destruction and peak internet humor.

This user mocked the original poster by sarcastically replying with an image of the Rockstar logo and captioning it with "GTA 7 is coming." Fans cannot wait to have speculative theories and discussions surrounding this new leak for a game that does not even exist.

The reply below is an amazing parody of the original tweet. It is commendable how quickly Grand Theft Auto fans create these memes. But it also shows how much these baseless claims and rumors about GTA 6 annoy fans in the community.

Fans cannot stop themselves from expressing their views through various creative memes.

This user below clearly shows their love and admiration for the cryptic tweet by presenting their own opinions and effectively contributing to this healthy discussion.

Another fan just destroyed everyone in this thread by making the most forbidden move that is infamous in the Grand Theft Auto community.

Some fans were even showing disdain for the original tweet as it is a sensitive issue among Grand Theft Auto fans who have been waiting for the new installment for years.

But in the end, due to the vagueness of this cryptic tweet and the nature of the Twitter users, this discussion went nowhere. One of the users even pointed this fact out.

RJ herbst @zanix81 @krypto9095brand Who knew. That is so surprising. Seriously what are the point of these posts that literally are useless. @krypto9095brand Who knew. That is so surprising. Seriously what are the point of these posts that literally are useless.

But there is still one thing that fans and casual players of the GTA series can understand from this post, which is that by using GTA 6 in the title, people can easily garner a lot of views and attention.

Edited by R. Elahi