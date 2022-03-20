GTA 5 streamer plays as Marvel's Doctor Strange using mods

Most gamers will recognize Doctor Strange from the Marvel movies. However, not many GTA 5 fans would have expected to see him parading around Los Santos and using his magic for all sorts of mischief.

Popular YouTube streamer Caylus decided to have a go at the game using mods to play as the famous Marvel superhero in GTA 5. This was not the first time Caylus used one of his favorite heroes and mods in the game.

GTA 5 meets Marvel thanks to Caylus and Doctor Strange

With the release of the newest Doctor Strange movie just a couple of months away, the Sorcerer Supreme was the ideal hero for Caylus to play as in GTA 5.

From the outset, Caylus was having a lot of fun with this insane mod that gave him all of the powers of Doctor Strange. He showed off some acts of levitation before checking out the weapon wheel, which also had some of Strange's abilities.

Caylus discovered a few abilities right away, including time reversal, astral projection, and the mirror dimension, to name a few. He was ready to start having fun.

The first thing he showed viewers was Strange's incredible teleportation ability, which he used to scale the Maze Bank Tower.

The teleportation hole near the top of Maze Bank Tower (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

After having some fun teleporting, Caylus decided to try his weapon of banishment on a couple of NPCs, sending them to an unknown terrifying dimension. When casting this spell, distant screams from the source of the dark dimension could be heard.

The next few tricks Caylus tried included cloning himself, making multiple Doctor Strange avatars, a magic whip, and telepathy. He proceeded to hit NPCs and blame his clones before trying the next weapon - a magic whip of some sort which allowed him to grab and even launch people off the streets.

He finally tested the telepathy weapon, which made NPCs flip out and attack people as if they were under the control of Strange.

Caylus trying out the protective shield weapon (Image via YouTube @ Caylus)

After having a lot of fun controlling people's minds and driving them crazy, Caylus still had plenty of powers to try out. He discovered his protective shield power, as well as the wind weapon which allowed him to literally blow people away. Of course, like Doctor Strange, he could fly this whole time too.

He decided to take off to find a new location to try out his backward time power. He tested it out to find it made people and cars move slowly backwards, but could not undo the punching he was testing out.

After losing a bit of interest, Caylus decided to astral-project, which practically made him invisible. The further use of this power allowed him to remove NPC souls from their bodies, which floated away like ghosts while insulting Doctor Strange.

Selecting the astral-projection from the wheel (I mage via YouTube @Caylus)

The next fun power Caylus used was telekenisis. He displayed it by flinging bodies and taxies into one another, creating some explosions. Suddenly, he was inspired to try and hurl something at the blimp. Even though this failed, he had a lot of fun with this power. Soon, he had just one more thing left to try - the Mirror Dimension.

When Caylus activated this part of the GTA 5 mod, the whole city and map began to bend, much like in the Marvel movies, but also similar to the film Inception. The Maze Bank Tower turned completely on its side.

Ending the video there, Caylus certainly experienced one of the craziest superhero mods available for GTA 5, and gamers can surely look forward to many more such video gaming adventures from the streamer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee