GTA Vice City is still hailed as one of the best games in the series. Whilst GTA Online remains the most popular current game, it lacks something that all Vice City fans can agree on, an unforgettable soundtrack.

While some might say it is a fact that there is just so much more choice in GTA Online nowadays when choosing radio channels, this has simply served to dilute much of the incredible music that has been featured by Rockstar in the past.

This article will discuss why fans still believe GTA Vice City has the best soundtrack of all.

GTA Vice City had the best music back in the Rockin' 80s

In the original GTA Vice City, released in 2002, there were more than 75 songs across the radio stations in the game for players to choose from. Unfortunately, due to copyright and licensing issues, when the GTA Trilogy was released last year, 15 very famous and popular songs were cut from the game, upsetting many fans of the franchise.

Obviously Rockstar cannot argue with the big record companies or people who own the rights to certain music and so, this had to be the way the game was being remastered. Completely frustrating, but totally logically understandable. However, most fans of the game have been able to live with the loss of some music for the sake of getting to replay one of the best remastered games by Rockstar.

Even though the music is not exactly the same in the new game, this is not the subject of debate. Fans online are discussing how the original game had the best soundtrack of all. A post on Reddit started a lively discussion.

Commenters could not rush fast enough to agree with the post, reminiscing about the "good old days" of thePS2 and the early 2000s, and the fanstastic 80's music.

Commenters kept chiming in with their favorite stations and songs and the reasons why they loved them. Some even simply wrote out the lyrics from their favorite tunes. This thread cannot help but make nostalgic GTA Vice City fans smile and remember some of the best times of their lives playing computer games.

While GTA San Andreas was also very well known for its soundtrack, it was one of mostly hip-hop and 90s music. While there is nothing wrong with this, and it is no worse or better than the Vice City soundtrack, the differences are too big to compare the two. They are both brilliant.

However, most fans agree that more songs from GTA Vice City ring through their minds more often than those from other games.

