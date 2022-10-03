Fans want 2D universe GTA games in GTA 6 arcade machines

A recent Reddit post about the implementation of arcade machines in GTA 6 has sparked the imagination of fans. The post by u/Goodfellas_GTA5 asked fans to consider how amazing it would be if they were able to play GTA 1, 2, and London in an arcade in GTA 6.

Since the massive GTA 6 leaks, fans have been unable to stop thinking about what new features the upcoming GTA title will offer, and this post is definitely representative of that side of the fan base.

Redditors have already begun discussing this speculation, and many fans have provided their opinions or examples of other games that have done something similar. This article will explore this idea and the community's response.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Fans are hoping to be able to play GTA 1, 2, and London in an arcade in GTA 6

The idea of a game within a game is not completely unheard of since many other AAA titles have previously tackled the concept. In fact, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas had playable arcades that contained games like Go Go Space Monkey and They Crawled from Uranus. These were all playable within the game, but having a previous installment of the same series within a new game is still a rare occurrence.

DOOM Eternal is one of those unique games that lets players play classic DOOM on a computer. Another example would be Wolfenstein 2 New Order, which lets players play a parody of Wolfenstein 3D in an arcade machine. Many players will also find accessible arcades in recent games such as Cyberpunk 2077.

If Rockstar Games wants to show how far they have advanced on the technical side, they could definitely introduce 2D universe games in Grand Theft Auto 6. Moreover, this feature could also be seen as Rockstar Games paying tribute to the older 2D universe games.

What does the game's community think of this idea?

One user responded to the post and shared their own idea regarding how Rockstar Games could integrate older Grand Theft Auto games into Grand Theft Auto 6, specifically Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

They mentioned that Rockstar Games could let players do a secret mission in which they play as Tommy Vercetti and see what happens to him after the events of Vice City. This is a pretty creative (and meta) way of continuing the story of an older Grand Theft Auto game.

Another user also pointed out that they were thinking about the same thing, so it is safe to say that this idea is pretty popular among players:

Unfortunately, most fans are skeptical of Rockstar Games actually implementing this feature and have posted various reasons why it may not happen:

The common reason why fans think this feature won't be implemented is that all of the 2D universe games are still original games with their separate storylines and game mechanics, so it wouldn't necessarily fit in with the lore or narrative of the new game. Furthermore, it would also not be profitable for Rockstar Games to just dump these games in Grand Theft Auto 6.

