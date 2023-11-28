Players may sometimes run into some issues that prevent them from playing GTA Online. Some of these issues stem from Rockstar Games Launcher, while others are due to connection issues with Rockstar's servers. These are annoying and can be difficult to fix at times.

One such error shows the message "files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded." This article covers detailed steps you can take to fix this error and resume playing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Common solutions to fix the "files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded" error

GTA Online can sometimes refuse to launch and show the following error message:

"Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later."

According to Rockstar, this error comes up whenever there's a communication problem between the player's IP address and Rockstar Games Services. The first thing you should do in this case is to check the internet connection:

Open up Settings. Navigate to the Network & Internet tab. Choose WiFi or Ethernet settings, as applicable.

Try to restart or reset the network or check if there are issues with their internet speed. You can also verify the game files' integrity via Steam by following these steps:

Go to your Steam Library. Search for Grand Theft Auto V and select it. Find and select the Manage button on the right side of the screen and select Properties from the drop-down menu. Navigate to Installed Files and then click Verify integrity of game files. Wait for it to finish.

Clear the cache on PlayStation and Xbox consoles before moving on with the DNS settings. Here's how to do so:

Turn off the console. Unplug the console from its power source. Wait around two minutes. Reconnect the power cable to its power source. Turn the console back on.

If these steps don't work, you can move on to the next section.

Possible fixes for the GTA Online error on PC

Rockstar suggests PC players change their DNS (Domain Name Servers) to fix this error. Follow these steps to do so:

Open up Settings.

Select Network & Internet.

Move to Advanced network settings, and choose Change adapter options.

Now, right-click on your Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, whichever is applicable, and select Properties.

Choose Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and ensure the box is checked.

Click on Properties.

Then select Use the following DNS server.

Type in the given DNS addresses in their respective text box:

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Choose Validate settings upon exit.

Select OK.

Choose Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and ensure the box is checked.

Click on Properties.

Type in the given DNS addresses in their respective text box:

Preferred DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8888 Alternate DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8844

Choose Validate settings upon exit.

Select OK.

It is also suggested to temporarily disable the firewall or antivirus protection to access the game.

Possible fixes for GTA Online error on PS5

Here's how you can change the DNS on the PS5, as instructed by Rockstar:

Open up the Home Screen.

Go to Settings.

Choose Network.

Now, select Set Up Internet Connection under Settings.

Highlight Wi-Fi or LAN, as applicable.

Select Options.

Choose Advanced Settings.

Select Manual under DNS Settings.

Type in the following DNS addresses in their respective fields:

Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4

Press OK.

Possible fixes for the GTA Online error on Xbox Series X|S

The solution for changing the DNS for Xbox Series X|S players is quite similar, as provided by Rockstar:

Open up the Home Screen.

Choose Settings.

Choose Network Settings.

Choose Advanced Settings.

Choose DNS Settings.

Choose Manual.

Type in the following DNS addresses in their respective fields:

Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4

If the given steps do not work, you should try reinstalling the game, and if that fails as well, contact Rockstar Support.

Poll : Were you able to fix the error with these solutions? Yes No 0 votes