5 hardest vehicle missions from older GTA titles

The older GTA titles are rather infamous for some of the most difficult vehicle missions in gaming.

There is always that one roadblock that some players just can't get across. It seems as though vehicle missions are the most common. These are defined by the necessary use of a particular car or aircraft. Older games in the GTA often have missions that require their use.

A common problem is that GTA players must complete objectives under unfair conditions. Sometimes they are forced to drive a slow vehicle in a street race. Meanwhile, they have to suddenly master some really difficult controls. These vehicle missions can be a real pain to sit through.

Five most difficult GTA missions that involve vehicles, specifically from older games

5) The Driver

GTA Vice City players need to rob a bank, but they need a getaway driver. They can recruit Hilary King by defeating him in a street race.

Unfortunately, the mission is completely pointless since Hilary never gets to do his job. He ends up getting wasted by a S.W.A.T. team during the bank heist.

With that in mind, The Driver is a frustrating mission for multiple reasons. Players are forced to compete with a Sentinel, which is much slower than Hilary's Sabre Turbo. There are also cops that will only chase after the player.

4) Free Fall

GTA San Andreas players must use a plane to intercept another plane. However, they have to fly at a certain altitude before they can skydive.

Many players end up missing their target for a number of reasons. Sometimes they can't find the plane in time, and other times, they end up crashing by accident. Another issue is that it takes forever just to reach the plane.

3) Demolition Man

Tommy Vercetti has to blow up a construction building with an RC helicopter. All he has to do is pick up a few bombs and place them in the right location.

These missions are rarely considered fun, mainly due to the difficult control scheme. Since there aren't many RC missions in GTA Vice City, players may never get used to them. It can be hard to navigate the tight corridors, especially under a strict time limit.

At the very least, the remastered trilogy has increased the time limit. However, the control scheme will still take some time to get used to.

2) Supply Lines

This is the second RC mission on this list, this time for GTA San Andreas. CJ has to control a small airplane and shoot down some rival business vans. Predictably, there is yet another strict time limit. Unfortunately, the vans tend to spread out all over the city, which only extends the travel distance.

Unlike most time limit missions, it doesn't end when players complete their main objective. They still have to fly the plane back to Zero RC. It doesn't matter if all the enemies are defeated, players can still fail this mission by not returning the plane.

1) Espresso-2-Go!

Technically speaking, players aren't forced into a specific vehicle. However, they have to hit the gas pedal, since there is a strict time limit for this mission. GTA 3 players won't have very long before they destroy all the coffee stands in Liberty City. It also doesn't help that all the enemies have powerful weapons.

The main problem is that the original PlayStation 2 version lacked a basic map feature. Players can't just press start and find their way around the city. They had to either rely on guesswork or a guide.

Thankfully, this is no longer relevant in the later versions of the game. Players can now access the in-game map without issues.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul