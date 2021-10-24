Five elements from the original games that should be improved in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA players are certainly expecting a lot from the re-mastered version of the GTA Trilogy. Fans are wondering if the release will live up to all of the hype. Or will there still be things left that could have been improved?

While the classic trilogy was fairly appropriate for its time, the remastered version needs a lot more enhancements to justify its presence. Especially when there is still no announcement from Rockstar about GTA 6.

This article discusses five things that should be improved upon in the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

5 Better elements in The GTA Trilogy

1) NPCs

Some famous NPC faces (Image via Sportskeeeda)

GTA players hope that the NPCs in the Trilogy now come with some enhanced features. Maybe they could even have new dialog and perhaps a new ability for players to interact with them more.

It would be a simple need to have some repeatable phrases added to the characters, as it will expand the game a little bit extra. Such additions will also enhance the player experience quite further.

2) Buildings

Feats of men (Image via Sportskeeda)

Buildings in GTA games have come a long way in the past 20 years. Houses, mansions, towerblocks and construction sites have really come to life in the modern GTA Online.

GTA fans hope that some of the re-mastered updates to the buildings in the GTA Trilogy will include having access to more buildings. Getting to explore the detailed interiors of buildings that players remember, or even new interiors, will be a significant improvement.

3) Water and Trees

See the ocean breeze (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rockstar has used Unreal Engine 4 in the remastering of the the GTA Trilogy. Given the capabilities of this graphics engine based on other games that have used it, player expectations are very high indeed.

GTA players want to swim in clear sparkling water, and see the wind blow the grass and leaves in the trees. Considering the work that should be put in remasters, having the environment improved upon will certainly enhance gameplay.

4) Vehicles

Slick new rides (Image via Reddit/@J-G143)

Sports cars, boats, airplanes, helicopters, submarines, yachts and tanks to name a few of the vehicles GTA players are experienced with. These are all expected to be new and improved if they appear anew or re-appear in the GTA Trilogy.

The updated graphics and map update confirmations have left GTA fans dying to see what improvements have been made.

5) Animals

More animals please (Image via YouTube/@Rajman Gaming HD)

The original trilogy did not feature any animals other than distant seagulls and pigeons which Claude could shoot as an easter-egg in GTA 3. The players think it would be nice to add a bit more range to the Trilogy.

How about seeing some rabbits hopping or cows hearding around the desert in GTA San Andreas? Imagine seeing new NPCs being chased by dogs. There could be a big improvement with the addition of more animals to the GTA Trilogy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan