There are plenty of ways to die a terrible death in GTA Online.

From being blown into pieces to falling down a ditch to running out of your parachute chances, players can die in many horrible ways in GTA Online.

Sometimes dying like that is funny. Sometimes it's straight-up frustrating. This article talks about five of the worst ways to die in GTA Online.

Five worst ways to die in GTA Online

5) At the hands of a Tryhard

GTA 5 Online lobbies are packed to the gills with griefers and tryhards. These people would do anything to draw attention to themselves. Dunking on fellow players is apparently an enjoyable recreation for them.

Dying at the hands of a griefer who creeps up on you out of nowhere is perhaps one of the worst possible ways to die in GTA Online.

4) Getting run over by the sentinel guy

Getting run over by a random dude is not cool (Image via gtall)

Jacking vehicles is one of the best things a player can do in GTA Online, especially when they don't own the most raved-about cars in the game. However, getting pulled out of the same car you just jacked, only to be run over by the sentinel guy, is one of the most frustrating ways to die in GTA Online.

3) Getting dunked on by your own RPG

(Image via gta5-mods.com)

RPG weapons make for some of the most chaotic moments in GTA Online. In fact, the game would have had a hard time being as insanely addictive as it is, had it not been for the incredibly lethal loadout featured in GTA Online.

However, aiming with an RPG just to have it bounce off something and tear the player into ribbons is an unfortunate and frustrating way to die in GTA Online.

2) At the hands of an NPC

(Image via gta5-mods.com)

Part of the reason why GTA Online feels so natural and robust is because of the diversity seen in the game's NPCs. They also make for some of the most action-packed moments in the game, especially when the player takes it into their head to mess with them just for the heck of it.

However, dying at the hands of an NPC is not remotely cool, especially when the player is holding up a store.

1) Getting run over by a random NPC

NPC's can be buzz-killers at times (Image via Game Enabler)

There are moments when players need not worry about the traffic and simply dash through the mayhem to get where they need to be. However, there's always some random NPC who freaks out and runs the player over. As a result, the player gets killed for no reason. This is perhaps one of the worst ways to die in GTA Online.

