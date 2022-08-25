From the brilliant minds of ex-GTA employees comes a new game: Everywhere

Ex-GTA developer Leslie Benzies is working on a new game called Everywhere. Some footage of the game was showcased at Gamescom, which this article will cover. Three former Rockstar employees are behind this project, one of which is the aforementioned Benzies, who was the lead developer for the GTA series from GTA 3 to GTA 5.

The other two working on this project are Matthew Smith and Colin Entwistle, who are part of the game's main development team (Build a Rocket Boy). The Gamescom video featuring Everywhere can be seen down below.

What gamers should know about Everywhere, a game made by an ex-GTA producer

This presentation confused many who are still unclear as to what Everywhere is supposed to be about. For those who don't know, Everywhere has been touted as an open-world multiplayer title that has been worked on for nearly five years now.

The environments shown in this teaser vary wildly. One section showcases a futuristic city before diving into the vast wilderness of a desert. The trailer then depicts:

A forest

A location with an abundance of lava

A canyon

A compilation of several different locations

The characters' animations are reminiscent of something gamers would see in Fortnite, although the team doesn't talk much about them. There are vehicles that players can drive in the game, further justifying the comparisons with Fortnite.

A screenshot of one of the characters (Image via Gamescom)

Assistant Game Director Adam Whiting then went on stage to briefly talk about the game. He emphasized its scope and ambition, along with his team's desire to build a world for games. Players can apparently make their own experiences and "be who they want to be."

As for its release date, Whiting claimed that he hopes gamers can dive into the title sometime in 2023. However, there isn't a specific date to keep in mind.

Here is a hyperlink to the official website:

More details about Everywhere

The official website (Image via Build a Rocket Boy)

The official website doesn't reveal too much at the moment. The announcement at Gamescom indicates that gamers will find out more in the upcoming months, yet there is no specific timeframe to rely on. The official website describes this game as something that:

"...seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and with the digital world around them."

Although it's made on Unreal Engine 5, it's currently unknown which platform this game will be available on post-launch. Otherwise, players can sign up by clicking on "Stay Connected."

There is also a brief FAQ to check out here (Image via Build a Rocket Boy)

Considering how successful the GTA franchise was with Leslie Benzies as the lead developer, one has to wonder how this new game will fare by comparison. It's an ambitious project slated to come out in 2023, and gamers will definitely keep their eyes peeled.

