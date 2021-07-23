From Rainbow Road to Chang's Bank Heist, here are the 5 best GTA RP Heists of all time

After the collapse of Among Us and the OfflineTV Rust reboot, GTA RP took over as the latest meta on Twitch. All the popular streamers such as xQc, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and others joined in on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server to engage in one of the most popular RPs of all time.

As the GTA RP trend on Twitch slowly comes to an end, with new metas coming up, it is time to look back at some of the best heists in the history of GTA RP. Carrying out a successful heist in GTA RP is one of the most difficult tasks ever, and there have been various gangs, who beyond all odds, completed the demanding task.

Some of these heists came on the NoPixel 3.0 server and involved popular streamers such as xQc and Sykkuno, while others belong to some other RP servers.

Best GTA RP Heists of all time

1) LordKebun

The first heist on this list comes from the NoPixel 3.0 server, where popular Facebook Gaming streamer LordKebun and his gang pulled off one of the biggest heists on the server. Mr. K and his gang made it to the bank and successfully robbed it. While his teammates managed to escape, he did end up getting caught at the end.

2) Summit1g

Summit1g engaged in one of the nastiest bank heists on the current NoPixel GTA RP 3.0 server that involved multiple shootouts. While the heists in GTA RP are popular for their stealth and secrecy, Summit1g's popularity attracted a lot of attention towards his heist, and things had to get ugly.

This wasn't the only heist Summit was successful at, as he and his gang also managed to secure over $300K in another bank heist on the same server and barely managed to escape. The team had a detailed plan that worked out beautifully and helped them walk home with a massive bounty.

3) xQc

xQc is as competitive as it gets, and he decided to do something no streamer has ever managed to do in GTA RP before. The popular Twitch streamer managed to hack into the notoriously unbreakable lower vault. It went home with a haul of over $3 million and a briefcase that contained "blueprints to the casino."

It is certainly a mean feat as hacking the lower vault is next to impossible, and while it took xQc two exhausting efforts, he finally managed to blow it open and walk away with fat cash.

4) Chang's Infamous Bank Heist

LordKebun carried out one of the first successful heists in GTA RP back in 2019. It was his former character Mr. Chang who penned his name in the history of GTA RP heists.

Rather than a shootout or stealth, Mr. Chang managed to fool the police itself and enter the bank to rob a massive bounty.

5) The Rainbow Road Heist

Apart from xQc's solo feat, he also successfully pulled off a series of heists, robbing every colored bank back to back. xQc, Sykknuno, and Team Rocket set out on one of the most legendary GTA RP heists of all time.

Not only did xQc and Sykkuno rob three banks back to back, but they also managed to flee the cops after an insanely cool getaway that marked one of the most entertaining events on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas missions that had an unexpected ending

Edited by Srijan Sen