Many die-hard fans have fond memories of GTA San Andreas, one of the most phenomenal games in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Players also remember grinding GTA San Andreas' incredibly challenging missions with a piece of paper beside them, written on which were illegible-looking keys and alphabets that made no sense to someone who had never played a GTA game before.

Cheat codes are not only an amazing way to ease one's way into the story but they also add a sense of quirkiness and diversity.

Activating these cheats in GTA San Andreas did a number of things, including changing the game-world to an unending expanse of seaboards, turning CJ into a fast-food mascot, spawning luxury vehicles out of nowhere and much more.

Cheat codes are, in essence, an intrinsic part of GTA San Andreas, at least for experts as they make the game world a lot more interesting and provide some exceptionally hilarious moments. While newbie beginners may not be big on cheats, longtime players cannot get enough of them.

GTA San Andreas boasts a great assortment of cheat codes. While some are insanely amusing, others help make the tricky parts of the game feel like a cakewalk. All in all, GTA San Andreas cheats make a good job of engaging the players throughout the story.

This article lists the most important vehicle cheats available in GTA San Andreas. These can be plugged in when players are enjoying the game on PlayStation. For PC and Xbox users, the same cheats can be activated with a different set of keys.

Full list of GTA San Andreas vehicle cheat codes for PlayStation

Cheat codes are, in essence, an intrinsic part of GTA San Andreas (Image via usgamer.net)

Vehicles are as big a part of GTA San Andreas as robbing stores and blowing cops cars. Driving has always been a big deal in Grand Theft Auto and GTA San Andreas is no exception.

The list below shows all the vehicle cheat codes for GTA San Andreas and how they can be activated for Playstation.

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Hunter: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Monster Truck: RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Romero: DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Tanker: R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1,

