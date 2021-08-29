Full list of GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC

Players remember GTA Vice City for a number of things. After all, it's one of the best titles in the franchise.
Although it's been nearly two decades since GTA Vice City first hit the market, it's still fondly remembered by fans for its incredible storyline, profound characters and quirky game-world. Having said that, cheats were an indisputable part of its charm as well.
Plugging in these cheats activates some sort of unique feature or spawns a vehicle out of thin air. The list below shows all the GTA Vice City cheats that players can use to have some fun in the game.
Full list of GTA Vice City codes for PC
GTA Vice City is packed to the gills with incredibly amusing and useful cheats, all of which are listed below. Activating these GTA Vice City cheats can make the game-world a lot more fun.
- MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
- NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
- THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny
- ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
- APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear
- CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather
- ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King
- MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg
- LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance
- WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)
- ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
- FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes
- ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy
- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz
- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli
- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes
- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
- GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time
- CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns
- FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You
- ONSPEED - Makes everything faster
- BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower
- CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette
- BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
- COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
- WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns
- NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You
- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot
- GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
- CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
- TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
- BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
- GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
- RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
- ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
GTA Vice City is practically incomplete without these cheats. While some players prefer not to use cheat codes when playing GTA Vice City, given that it's quite an old game, most don't mind easing their way into the story with a bit of help.