Full list of GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC

Players remember GTA Vice City for a number of things. After all, it's one of the best titles in the franchise.

Although it's been nearly two decades since GTA Vice City first hit the market, it's still fondly remembered by fans for its incredible storyline, profound characters and quirky game-world. Having said that, cheats were an indisputable part of its charm as well.

Plugging in these cheats activates some sort of unique feature or spawns a vehicle out of thin air. The list below shows all the GTA Vice City cheats that players can use to have some fun in the game.

Full list of GTA Vice City codes for PC

Activating these GTA Vice City cheats when playing the game can make the game-world a lot more fun. (Image via GTA Vice City)

GTA Vice City is packed to the gills with incredibly amusing and useful cheats, all of which are listed below.

MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

ALOVELYDAY - Sunny

ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds

APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear

CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather

ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King

MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg

LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance

WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)

ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)

FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes

ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter

PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

ASPIRINE - Full Health

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink

GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide

LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time

CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns

FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You

ONSPEED - Makes everything faster

BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower

CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette

BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns

NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot

GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling

CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels

TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2

BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster

ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo

GTA Vice City is practically incomplete without these cheats. While some players prefer not to use cheat codes when playing GTA Vice City, given that it's quite an old game, most don't mind easing their way into the story with a bit of help.

