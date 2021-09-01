Full list of GTA Vice City cheats for PS4

Players remember GTA Vice City for a number of things. After all, it's one of the best entries in the Grand Theft Auto series.

One of the things players will never forget about GTA Vice City, back when technology wasn't all up in the sky, is how they would always keep a piece of paper on them when playing GTA Vice City, with the game's numerous cheat codes written on it.

Even today, when players take a trip down the lane of memory, they make sure to keep a full list of GTA Vice City codes handy.

Cheats not only made GTA Vice City incredibly entertaining at times but it also made some daunting missions exceptionally easy for players.

Here's the full list of GTA Vice City cheats available to players for PS4.

Plugging these GTA Vice City cheats in the order of sequence activates a special feature or spawns a special vehicle out of thin air. Cheats are capable of manifesting a number of things in GTA Vice. They are, after all, an intrinsic part of the much-celebrated game.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PS4:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

