Full list of all GTA Vice City collectibles

For a lot of GTA Vice City players, getting 100% completion is the main focus for playing the game. In order to complete every aspect of the game, a player needs to find all the collectibles in the game.

In the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, there are four main types of collectibles that players need to collect to get 100% completion. This article is a breakdown of all the collectables available.

All collectibles in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

1) Hidden packages

There are 100 hidden packages in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that players need to collect in order to get 100% completion in the game. They are spread all over Vice City and players gain a reward every time they collect 10 hidden packages. Upon collecting the final package, the player receives a $100,000 reward.

2) Rampages

There are 35 rampage missions in GTA Vice City. Players need to go on killing frenzies in these missions and kill a certain number of targets in under two minutes. If a player fails to complete the rampage mission, they are left to deal with the wanted level that they have gained during this mission. Players need to complete all 35 missions to get 100% completion in the game.

3) Unique jumps

There are 36 places where players can do a unique jump in GTA Vice City. Players are given an incremental reward for each jump they complete starting at $100. That being said, completing the final unique jump rewards the player $10,000 in the game.

4) Buy all properties

After completing the mission 'Shakedown', players can start buying properties in the game. Better known as assets, there are 10 assets that a player can buy in GTA Vice City. Each of these assets gives players a daily profit that is credited to them upon reaching the property. Players will roughly $400,000 to be able to purchase all the properties in the game. This is an important factor to consider for players who are looking to get 100% completion in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish