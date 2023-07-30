GTA
  • home icon
  • GTA
  • 100 funny GTA Online names for new players (2023)

100 funny GTA Online names for new players (2023)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jul 30, 2023 10:48 GMT
A list of 100 funny GTA Online name suggestions for new players in 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A list of 100 funny GTA Online name suggestions for new players in 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since GTA Online’s release in 2013, the game has become one of the most popular multiplayer titles over the past decade. Rockstar Games’ open-world online action adventurer’s combination of exotic cars, explorable Los Santos, and intriguing weapons has caught the imagination of millions of gamers globally. The developers have also done an excellent job adding new content to the shared world via regular updates, enriching the overall experience.

When booting the game for the first time, new GTA Online players can set an in-game name for their custom character for those in Los Santos to identify them. Some may even set a hilarious name just for the fun of it, creating memorable moments for themselves and others.

This article shares 100 unique and funny names that GTA Online beginners can take ideas from for their in-game characters.

List of 100 funny username ideas for GTA Online players in 2023

youtube-cover

When choosing a username in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, gamers usually want something unique that stands out from the rest of the lobby. Funny names are the best to leave a long-lasting impression while playing the game online.

Here are some of the funniest names GTA Online players can take an idea from in 2023:

  1. BlazingGriefer
  2. SlickWhiplash
  3. PixelBandito
  4. CerealKiller
  5. SpeedyVandal
  6. FluffyBullet
  7. CaptainCrash
  8. ToastedBiscuit
  9. AtomicFart
  10. TurboToad
  11. CrankyPenguin
  12. WhiskeyNinja
  13. TofuTerminator
  14. SnazzySniper
  15. BoogieBuster
  16. SugarPunch
  17. FriskyFiasco
  18. NeonSquirrel
  19. MegaFloop
  20. PotatoTornado
  21. LaserLlama
  22. RebelBanana
  23. FunkyTaco
  24. BanditPenguin
  25. FuzzyMuffin
  26. TangoTwister
  27. CaffeineCrasher
  28. GigglingGargoyle
  29. DiscoDragon
  30. SquidSlapper
  31. BouncyBurger
  32. NinjaPancake
  33. RagingRavioli
  34. CrashCourse
  35. ZippyZombie
  36. AtomicPumpkin
  37. JitteryJester
  38. WackyWalrus
  39. FuriousFruit
  40. DrunkenDolphin
  41. SparkleSpud
  42. BouncingBadger
  43. SassySquash
  44. DaredevilDonut
  45. WhimsicalWeasel
  46. CaramelChaos
  47. BoomBoomBunny
  48. SpicyMeatball
  49. CosmicCoyote
  50. FrenzyFudge
  51. TurboTurtle
  52. CheekyChinchilla
  53. ElectricEel
  54. FlamingFlamingo
  55. GigglyGrapes
  56. SpeedySpaghetti
  57. ZombieZapper
  58. MeltingMarshmallow
  59. SnappySloth
  60. WackyWizard
  61. BubblyBuffalo
  62. PranksterPanda
  63. SugarShark
  64. FlippantFlamingo
  65. BananaBomb
  66. JollyJaguar
  67. QuirkyQuokka
  68. WobblyWhale
  69. NuttyNarwhal
  70. ZestyZebra
  71. GassyGazelle
  72. ChubbyChupacabra
  73. WobblyWombat
  74. SpunkySausage
  75. WackyWalnut
  76. CrispyCactus
  77. SassySausage
  78. SillySalmon
  79. BubblyBeetle
  80. PickledPenguin
  81. GigglingGiraffe
  82. BurpingBison
  83. SillySquid
  84. WackyWalrus
  85. GlitteryGorilla
  86. SpunkySardine
  87. ZanyZucchini
  88. SillyStarfish
  89. ChucklingChupacabra
  90. BubblyBarracuda
  91. QuirkyQuail
  92. SassySalamander
  93. SpunkyScorpion
  94. ZanyZonkey
  95. BurpingBaboon
  96. ChubbyChipmunk
  97. SillySheep
  98. PickledPanda
  99. QuirkyQuokka
  100. WackyWoodpecker

Even veteran players can change their in-game nickname to any of the above ones.

How to change a nickname in GTA Online

youtube-cover

GTA Online players can change their in-game name by doing the same with their Social Club nickname only once a year. Here’s how to do so:

  1. Visit https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/ and log into Social Club.
  2. Go to the upper right section of the page and click on the profile name.
  3. Select the Profile tab and choose the Edit option written next to the Nickname.
  4. Enter your new nickname to replace the existing one.
  5. Select Save Changes once you’re satisfied with the new one.

This will change your Social Club nickname, and your in-game name automatically.

It’s unclear at this moment if the unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6 will also allow changing nicknames in-game. We should know more about the upcoming title by Rockstar Games and its features soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...