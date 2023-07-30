100 funny GTA Online names for new players (2023)

Since GTA Online’s release in 2013, the game has become one of the most popular multiplayer titles over the past decade. Rockstar Games’ open-world online action adventurer’s combination of exotic cars, explorable Los Santos, and intriguing weapons has caught the imagination of millions of gamers globally. The developers have also done an excellent job adding new content to the shared world via regular updates, enriching the overall experience.

When booting the game for the first time, new GTA Online players can set an in-game name for their custom character for those in Los Santos to identify them. Some may even set a hilarious name just for the fun of it, creating memorable moments for themselves and others.

This article shares 100 unique and funny names that GTA Online beginners can take ideas from for their in-game characters.

List of 100 funny username ideas for GTA Online players in 2023

When choosing a username in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, gamers usually want something unique that stands out from the rest of the lobby. Funny names are the best to leave a long-lasting impression while playing the game online.

Here are some of the funniest names GTA Online players can take an idea from in 2023:

BlazingGriefer SlickWhiplash PixelBandito CerealKiller SpeedyVandal FluffyBullet CaptainCrash ToastedBiscuit AtomicFart TurboToad CrankyPenguin WhiskeyNinja TofuTerminator SnazzySniper BoogieBuster SugarPunch FriskyFiasco NeonSquirrel MegaFloop PotatoTornado LaserLlama RebelBanana FunkyTaco BanditPenguin FuzzyMuffin TangoTwister CaffeineCrasher GigglingGargoyle DiscoDragon SquidSlapper BouncyBurger NinjaPancake RagingRavioli CrashCourse ZippyZombie AtomicPumpkin JitteryJester WackyWalrus FuriousFruit DrunkenDolphin SparkleSpud BouncingBadger SassySquash DaredevilDonut WhimsicalWeasel CaramelChaos BoomBoomBunny SpicyMeatball CosmicCoyote FrenzyFudge TurboTurtle CheekyChinchilla ElectricEel FlamingFlamingo GigglyGrapes SpeedySpaghetti ZombieZapper MeltingMarshmallow SnappySloth WackyWizard BubblyBuffalo PranksterPanda SugarShark FlippantFlamingo BananaBomb JollyJaguar QuirkyQuokka WobblyWhale NuttyNarwhal ZestyZebra GassyGazelle ChubbyChupacabra WobblyWombat SpunkySausage WackyWalnut CrispyCactus SassySausage SillySalmon BubblyBeetle PickledPenguin GigglingGiraffe BurpingBison SillySquid WackyWalrus GlitteryGorilla SpunkySardine ZanyZucchini SillyStarfish ChucklingChupacabra BubblyBarracuda QuirkyQuail SassySalamander SpunkyScorpion ZanyZonkey BurpingBaboon ChubbyChipmunk SillySheep PickledPanda QuirkyQuokka WackyWoodpecker

Even veteran players can change their in-game nickname to any of the above ones.

How to change a nickname in GTA Online

GTA Online players can change their in-game name by doing the same with their Social Club nickname only once a year. Here’s how to do so:

Visit https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/ and log into Social Club. Go to the upper right section of the page and click on the profile name. Select the Profile tab and choose the Edit option written next to the Nickname. Enter your new nickname to replace the existing one. Select Save Changes once you’re satisfied with the new one.

This will change your Social Club nickname, and your in-game name automatically.

It’s unclear at this moment if the unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6 will also allow changing nicknames in-game. We should know more about the upcoming title by Rockstar Games and its features soon.