Gamers are actually placing bets on where they think GTA 6’s primary setting will be

There is always something people will be willing to gamble on, so seeing gamers bet on GTA 6's location isn't too surprising. In this case, they are gambling on the popular betting site Bovada, based on which real-life city will serve as the inspiration for the next game. These are the current odds:

LA: +150

Miami: + 150

NY: +150

London: +500

Rio De Janeiro: +500

Boston: +1000

Detroit: +1000

Las Vegas: +1000

Seattle: +1000

Paris: +2500

Tokyo: +2500

Beijing: +5000

The lower numbers indicate that a player won't win as much, given that those locations are more likely to happen. Unsurprisingly, the top three are all locations that Rockstar has used in several games:

LA - Los Santos

Miami - Vice City

NY - Liberty City

Some gamers are willing to bet on GTA 6's location

From Bovada's own website (Image via Bovada)

Some of the other odds also make sense. London was the location of the Grand Theft Auto London games, so there was precedence in using it before. Las Vegas inspired San Andreas's Las Venturas, which is the last location in these odds used in the series.

Something like Rio De Janeiro was a hot topic in several older GTA 6 leaks, often referencing some South American locations. Every other listed area is a major city, all of which would make for an interesting setting.

However, there is no definitive proof of where the next game's primary setting will be. The most commonly speculated location is Vice City, with several leaks referencing this popular location.

GTA 6 leaks related to locations

There were several GTA 6 leaks, including those by insiders like Tom Henderson, stating that the next game will take place in Vice City. Although several of these leaks differ in some major and minor details, Vice City is still widely considered to be a shoo-in for the next game.

Even non-leakers assume that it's the next setting, based on some common ideas:

The "VI" in GTA VI and Vice City seems perfect

Rockstar has already used Liberty City and Los Santos recently

Vice City hasn't been seen in over a decade

However, it's worth reiterating that nothing has been confirmed for the next Grand Theft Auto title. Its name hasn't even been revealed to be GTA 6.

The Project Americas leak and its subsequent leaks often refer to GTA 6 taking place in Vice City and a South American country (often speculated to be based on Rio De Janeiro). These leaks are old, although there were some recent ones by Matheus Victor.

This leaker is confident that Carcer City and Vice City will also make an appearance in GTA 6. Carcer City is the main location of the Manhunt games, which were also made by Rockstar Games. There hasn't been a Manhunt game in well over a decade, making its supposed inclusion rather bizarre.

Of course, these are all just leaks. There is currently no definitive proof; all one has is a leaker's words. It could be true (or partially true), but players will have to wait for more news.

