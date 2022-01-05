Glenn Scoville location in GTA 5 and where to find him

The heists may be the main attraction of GTA 5, but the side missions are equally appealing. GTA 5 introduces a multitude of characters, each having a distinct personality. One of these characters encountered in a side mission early in the game is Glenn Scoville.

He can only be found by Trevor as part of the Bail Bonds side missions provided by Maude. This article explains where to find him and how to complete this particular mission in GTA 5's Story Mode.

GTA 5 side missions: How to find Glenn Scoville in Bail Bonds III

Players need to find Glenn as part of the third Bail Bond mission provided by Maude. These missions are only available to Trevor and are unlocked early on in GTA 5 when players get control of him for the first time. Capturing Glenn alive will let Trevor earn $10,000 while killing him only results in half the bounty.

Glenn can be found on top of Mount Chiliad, getting ready to make a base jump. Players are recommended to visit the place during the day, as it can be difficult to spot the jumpers at night. Getting up to Mount Chiliad is quite simple. Players can either use the ropeway highlighted on the map or use a helicopter.

The former is the easier method as helicopters, in general, are extremely unstable in GTA 5. Besides, the high altitude will force it to sway much more, making it challenging to land. Glenn will be standing to the right of the Bell's End sign with a cameraman who's going to shoot his base jump. As soon as the player reaches him, he will jump off the cliff.

Players can bring a parachute with them, which can be purchased at an AmmuNation store. They can also grab the parachute found near the point where the jumpers took a dive. This mission is one of the harder ones in the Bail Bond series, as catching up to Glenn is quite tricky while in the air.

Once Trevor lands, it becomes much easier, as a simple stun gun bolt can take him down. Alternatively, players can just shoot at Glenn's legs with a regular gun, which will make him surrender.

Glenn is affiliated with Dom Beasley, another side character who appears in a series of Strangers and Freaks missions for Franklin.

