Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Winners list revealed, GTA 6 wasn't mentioned

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 was held on November 10, 2023, and GTA 6 fans want to know if the game was mentioned in any way during it. The event took place in London and was livestreamed for global audiences. Despite rumors on the internet, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games wasn’t mentioned during the award function in any way.

That said, here's everything GTA fans must know about the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 and its winners before watching the trailer next month.

Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners are here, and GTA 6 is not a part of it

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 was the 41st event to celebrate gaming. While there were no mentions of Grand Theft Auto 6 or even Ned Luke (GTA 5's Michael De Santa), the show was still a success and praised the hard work of a lot of people in this industry.

Here’s a full list of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners:

Ultimate Game of the Year (UGOY): Baldur’s Gate 3

Most Wanted Game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

PlayStation Game of the Year (PGOY): Resident Evil 4

Xbox Game of the Year: Starfield

PC Game of the Year (PCGOY): Baldur’s Gate 3

Nintendo Game of the Year (NGOY): The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best Supporting Performer (BSP): Neil Newborn (Astarion) from Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Lead Performer (BLP): Ben Starr from Final Fantasy XVI

Critics’ Choice Award: Alan Wake II

Breakthrough Award: Coccoon/Geometric Interactive

Best Gaming Hardware: PSVR 2

Best Game Community: Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Streaming Game: Valorant

Best Game Trailer (BGT): Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty

Best Audio: Final Fantasy XVI

Best Multiplayer Game: Mortal Kombat 1

Best VR Game (BVRG): Horizon Call of the Mountain

Best Indie Game: Sea of Stars

Best Game Expansion: Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty

Studio of the Year: Larian Studios

Best Visual Design: Baldur’s Gate 3

Still Playing Award: No Man’s Sky

Best Storytelling: Baldur’s Gate 3

Players should note that Grand Theft Auto Online was among the nominees for the Still Playing Award 2023. That’s because the game is still active, thanks to the support of its developers, Rockstar Games — who keep shuffling content every week through new GTA Online weekly updates.

Everything confirmed about GTA 6 so far

Rockstar Games announced on November 8, 2023, that the first GTA 6 trailer will be released early next month. A Bloomberg report from the same day also confirmed that this title will involve a girl and a boy protagonist in a Miami-city-like setting for its map.

Players can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to be a part of the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 for sure, as the hype for this upcoming game continues to rise with each passing day.

