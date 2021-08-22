GTA 3, Vice City, or San Andreas: Which one should players try out in 2021?

It should go without saying that any choice between GTA 3, Vice City, or San Andreas can be a great gameplay experience for new players in 2021.

All three games are legendary in their own right. GTA 3 revolutionized the series. Vice City introduced several new, great features that have become series staples. San Andreas is one of the most popular GTA games of all time, and it is the most iconic from the 3D era.

Recent talks of a GTA trilogy remaster have sparked a lot of interest from fans around the three mainline GTA games. While it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's worth noting that GTA fans can still check out the original games in all of their glory on several platforms.

What should players play in 2021: GTA 3, Vice City, or San Andreas?

All three mainline GTA games are terrific options to play in 2021 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Honestly, players can't go wrong with choosing any of the three games. Every one of those titles has its own fanbase. Some gamers strongly prefer one game over the rest, which applies to GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The question then turns into a matter of what is objectively worth the player's time in 2021. Each game has its advantages and disadvantages, so it's worth going over all of them one at a time.

Why GTA 3 is worthwhile to play in 2021

GTA 3 is fun for players who like a challenge or have nostalgia for the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Out of the three games, GTA 3 is arguably the least worth it to play in 2021. It's the most outdated of the three mainline GTA titles, particularly because of its older graphics and the lack of several useful features found in later titles.

Still, this is the game that propelled the series to new heights. It's still a fun title in its own right, and it's worth noting that GTA 3 is sometimes considered to be the hardest game in the series. Hence, if GTA fans are looking for a challenge, this is the game to try out.

In essence, GTA 3 is a great game to check out if players either want to see what made the series mainstream, or if they want a genuine challenge.

Why Vice City is worthwhile to play in 2021

GTA Vice City has a certain charm about the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City is in between GTA 3 and San Andreas when it comes to new features and general gameplay. It's not as clunky as GTA 3 was, but it lacks several of the useful features introduced in San Andreas.

However, GTA Vice City oozes that 80s aesthetic that some gamers love. Tommy Vercetti is a memorable protagonist, and the overall storyline is quite enjoyable to play through from start to finish. The city looks vibrant in some areas, and the music is outright legendary.

In essence, GTA Vice City is a game that's worth checking out if players want a classic experience with some additional quality-of-life features. Its music is reflective of its time period, as are the characters and storyline themselves.

Why San Andreas is worthwhile to play in 2021

GTA San Andreas is a timeless classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

As GTA San Andreas is the youngest of the three games, it inevitably has the most features. However, that's not always the case in the GTA series. Both Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories came out after GTA San Andreas, and they removed a significant number of features.

That said, GTA San Andreas also removed a few features from GTA Vice City. However, it's worth noting that this game added several revolutionary components to the GTA franchise. Some players might not like the customization features such as fat and muscles, but that's something that's largely unique to San Andreas.

Ultimately, GTA San Andreas offers the best gameplay experience on a general level out of the three GTA titles. There are specific elements of the previous two mainline GTA games that some fans might prefer, but GTA San Andreas is one of the largest and most jam-packed GTA games ever made.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

