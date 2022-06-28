Stevie's Car Thefts in GTA 4: All car locations and more

GTA 4 is considered one of the best games in the series due to the amount of immersion provided. It sets itself apart from all the other titles in the franchise with its grim and dark approach.

Gamers can engage themselves in various side activities and missions. One of them is stealing specific cars for S&M Auto Sales owner Stevie. This article acts as a guide for the same.

What are Stevie's Car Thefts missions in GTA 4?

Counting just the hours spent completing the main story, GTA 4 is a moderately long game. That said, most players often chase the elusive completionist trophy/achievement. This requires them to complete all missions and activities at least once.

Stevie's Car Theft missions are available after GTA players unlock access to the Alderney safehouse. Additionally, they must also complete the missions 'Smackdown' and 'No.1' for Derrick McReary and Brucie Kibbutz, respectively.

Once all that is out of the way, Brucie will call Niko regarding working for his friend. Stevie then sends out numerous texts with images from time to time describing the location and vehicles to be stolen and delivered.

Players must steal the correct car and deliver it with the least amount of damage for the maximum profit. Stevie's garage is at S&M Auto Sales. Once players locate and enter the right vehicle, the game will highlight a message saying so.

There are thirty vehicles in total, and players can also sell other models for some extra GTA$. If models are sold frequently, the prices offered will be lower than usual.

Locations for all the cars in GTA 4

BANSHEE: Across the road from Randolf Art Center, Galveston Avenue, Middle Park West, Algonquin.

Across the road from Randolf Art Center, Galveston Avenue, Middle Park West, Algonquin. BOBCAT: Rooftop of the multistory parking lot, Francis International Airport, Dukes.

Rooftop of the multistory parking lot, Francis International Airport, Dukes. BUCCANEER: Near the warehouse off Lompoc Avenue (the one from Hostile Negotiation), Industrial.

Near the warehouse off Lompoc Avenue (the one from Hostile Negotiation), Industrial. CAVACLADE: In a driveway north of the corner where Long John Avenue meets Manzano Road (just north of the Westdyke Memorial Hospital), Leftwood, Alderney.

In a driveway north of the corner where Long John Avenue meets Manzano Road (just north of the Westdyke Memorial Hospital), Leftwood, Alderney. COGNOSCENTI: In a corner alley where Boyden Avenue meets the east end of Lyndon Avenue, Alderney City, Alderney.

In a corner alley where Boyden Avenue meets the east end of Lyndon Avenue, Alderney City, Alderney. COMET: Golden Pier parking lot, Westminster, Algonquin.

Golden Pier parking lot, Westminster, Algonquin. CONTENDER: In the Twitchin's Sugar Factory compound, Creek Street, BOABO, Broker.

In the Twitchin's Sugar Factory compound, Creek Street, BOABO, Broker. COQUETTE: In front of the Suffolk church, Liberty Lane, Suffolk, Algonquin.

In front of the Suffolk church, Liberty Lane, Suffolk, Algonquin. DF8-90: Underneath Hove Beach station, Crockett Avenue, Hove Beach, Broker.

Underneath Hove Beach station, Crockett Avenue, Hove Beach, Broker. DILETTANTE: Across the street from Big Willis Mall, Carrollton Street and Saratoga Avenue, Willis, Dukes.

Across the street from Big Willis Mall, Carrollton Street and Saratoga Avenue, Willis, Dukes. DUKES: Vauxite Street (across the intersection from Modo), East Holland, Algonquin.

Vauxite Street (across the intersection from Modo), East Holland, Algonquin. FAGGION SPORT: Across the street from Dragon Heart Plaza, Diamond Street, Chinatown, Algonquin.

Across the street from Dragon Heart Plaza, Diamond Street, Chinatown, Algonquin. FREEWAY: In front of the Willis Wash and Lube, Saratoga Avenue, Willis, Dukes.

In front of the Willis Wash and Lube, Saratoga Avenue, Willis, Dukes. HUNTLEY SPORT: Next to the Northern Gardens LCPD Station (attached to the Bohan Medical & Dental Center), Leavenworth Avenue, Northern Gardens, Bohan.

Next to the Northern Gardens LCPD Station (attached to the Bohan Medical & Dental Center), Leavenworth Avenue, Northern Gardens, Bohan. INFERNUS: On the corner of Montauk Avenue and Earp Street (east), Downtown Broker.

On the corner of Montauk Avenue and Earp Street (east), Downtown Broker. INTRUDER: On the southern end of the pedestrian promenade, Asparagus Avenue, Rotterdam Hill, Broker.

On the southern end of the pedestrian promenade, Asparagus Avenue, Rotterdam Hill, Broker. MANANA: Car park next to a closed Burger Shot, Thornton Street, Cerveza Heights, Dukes.

Car park next to a closed Burger Shot, Thornton Street, Cerveza Heights, Dukes. MOONBEAM: Parking lot just north of the water treatment plant in Charge Island.

Parking lot just north of the water treatment plant in Charge Island. NFG 900: On the corner of Bismarck Avenue and Topaz Street, Lancaster, Algonquin.

On the corner of Bismarck Avenue and Topaz Street, Lancaster, Algonquin. PATRIOT: In front of a glass-clad tower (connected to another tower via a skyway), South Parkway, The Exchange, Algonquin.

In front of a glass-clad tower (connected to another tower via a skyway), South Parkway, The Exchange, Algonquin. PMP 600: Behind the Liberty City Stock Exchange (in an alley next to Bank of Liberty), Amsterdam Lane, The Exchange, Algonquin.

Behind the Liberty City Stock Exchange (in an alley next to Bank of Liberty), Amsterdam Lane, The Exchange, Algonquin. RANCHER: Parked behind a trailer in Strower Avenue, Port Tudor, Alderney.

Parked behind a trailer in Strower Avenue, Port Tudor, Alderney. REBLA: In front of the Colonnade Row replica (Fanny Crab's restaurant), Columbus Avenue, Easton, Algonquin.

In front of the Colonnade Row replica (Fanny Crab's restaurant), Columbus Avenue, Easton, Algonquin. SABRE GT: On a driveway of a house at Tudor Street, Meadow Hills, Dukes

On a driveway of a house at Tudor Street, Meadow Hills, Dukes SENTINEL: In a car park outside the Port Tudor gated entrance, Roebuck Road, Normandy, Alderney

In a car park outside the Port Tudor gated entrance, Roebuck Road, Normandy, Alderney SULTAN: On the driveway of a house at Aspdin Drive, Berchem, Alderney.

On the driveway of a house at Aspdin Drive, Berchem, Alderney. SUPER GT: In front of 69 Exchange, Calcium Street, Chinatown, Algonquin

In front of 69 Exchange, Calcium Street, Chinatown, Algonquin TURISMO: On the driveway of Bryce Dawkins' Mansion on Owl Creek Avenue, Westdyke, Alderney.

On the driveway of Bryce Dawkins' Mansion on Owl Creek Avenue, Westdyke, Alderney. VOODOO: In front of the LC24 Tower at Bunker Hill Avenue, East Island City, Dukes.

In front of the LC24 Tower at Bunker Hill Avenue, East Island City, Dukes. WASHINGTON: In front of Steinway Park, Franklin Street, Steinway, Dukes.

