5 best ways to make money in GTA Online without heists

Every GTA Online player wants to make money more than doing anything else in-game, as, with money, so many more activities and opportunities open up for players that help them experience this game to its fullest. Moreover, obtaining cash rewards is also a major goal that GTA Online players spend their precious time to achieve.

Thus, money is a really important part of this experience and without it, the game would just break. Because of this, GTA Online provides its players with many ways to earn money, some of which are pretty simple, while others are complex and extensive.

One of the most popular and entertaining ways to earn money is by doing heist missions. But it should also be noted that there are other effective and fun methods of making money as well. This article will provide GTA Online players with five of the best alternative ways to make money without constantly doing heists.

5 best ways of earning money in GTA Online, excluding heist missions

5) Vehicle warehouse

Running a vehicle warehouse is one of the most profitable businesses to own in GTA Online. To get started with this, players first have to become a CEO and get an office, then they can purchase a vehicle warehouse which can also be seen as a counterpart to the normal warehouses present in the game.

After doing all that, players can start earning money by importing and exporting high-valued cars, and to do this, they have to indulge themselves in some fun missions. Most of the time, the missions consist of the players stealing cars from other locations and bringing them to their warehouses.

Then, they simply have to export high-value cars and sell the lower-range cars. By grinding these vehicle warehouse missions, players can easily earn over 300k per hour.

4) Contact missions

Contact missions are identical to GTA 5's story missions, and Strangers and Freaks missions, so players who like those side missions will have real fun with via these in the game.

But one thing to note is that contact missions don't have much to do with the main plot of the game, as these missions are more like their own standalone stories. Only a couple of these tasks are accessible at the start of the game. New ones become available as the player's level rises.

Some of the most popular contact missions include Dispatch missions, Blow up missions, and Los Santos Connection.

3) Motorcycle Club

After buying an MC club, players can appoint themselves as president and can run many different types of businesses with it to earn a lot of money.

Most of them would be criminal businesses like Document Forgery, Weed Farm, Counterfeit Cash, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. If players keep grinding these businesses and supply these products, they will earn a lot of cash.

This is especially true for cocaine lockups as in this type of business, players don't have to do much since they can run on their own most of the time. Workers inside will automatically do their jobs and players can easily earn $74,000 profit per hour.

2) Nightclub

The majority of GTA Online players will be aware of what a Nightclub is, as it is a popular method for earning money in GTA Online. They were added to the game during the After Hours update and have the most celebrated feature in the game.

Just like any other business in the game, players can take part in different Nightclub missions and earn money. But the most effective part of making money via Nightclub is to maintain its popularity status, as the more popular player's Nightclubs are, the more money they will earn from it.

1) Bunker

Bunker business once again takes the crown for the best way to earn passive income in GTA Online, as not only do players earn 45k per hour in profit with bunkers, but the missions are pretty easy and do not take a lot of time.

The best bunker is the Chumash bunker as it is located nearest to the city, and players can upgrade their bunker to the max to increase the stock value. After doing so, they just need to buy supplies and sell the entire stock. It is the easiest way to earn money in GTA Online without doing heists.

