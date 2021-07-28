Top 3 best Vehicle Warehouses to buy in GTA Online

GTA Online players can never have enough money in their pockets. Be it through heists, missions, or properties, earning money is often the primary objective in the game.

There are several methods for a rags to riches outcome in GTA Online, and buying properties is one of the best ways to achieve this. The import/export business is the most lucrative means of earning profit in the game, and a Vehicle Warehouse can bring around $160,000 per hour.

Players have to be registered as a CEO and own an Executive Office to purchase a Vehicle Warehouse. When buying one of these properties, players have multiple locations to choose from. This article will list some of the best locations for a Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: 3 of the best locations for a Vehicle Warehouse

Except for the initial investment, there are no profit differences in Vehicle Warehouses. However, it is advised to choose one that is closer to the player's office.

This will decrease the time it takes to source the next car in GTA Online. With a Vehicle Warehouse, size doesn't matter either, unlike the Special Cargo Warehouses.

A single Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online can hold up to 40 cars for selling. It can also hold all the special vehicles (bought from Warstock Cache & Carry) in an Underground Garage. Because of this, a Vehicle Warehouse is mandatory for any car collector in the game.

The location is the most important thing to keep in mind when buying a Vehicle Warehouse. Damage to the vehicle decreases the player's earnings, therefore it is critical to have a warehouse in a relatively safer region.

1) La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse

La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse (Image via GTA Wiki)

The La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse is centrally located to most delivery locations and is extremely cost-effective. Another advantage to the La Mesa Warehouse is that players can use the Cargobob to make deliveries. GTA Online players will just need to land at around the height of the rooftop before the cutscene commences.

The location of the Warehouse on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,500,000

2) La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse

La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse (Image via GTA Wiki)

La Puerta is, without a doubt, the best Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online. It's close to a CEO Office as well as Marina's Helipad, where the user may spawn a Pegasus Cargobob to transfer stolen vehicles. This Vehicle Warehouse, on the other hand, is fairly expensive, and it may not appeal to all players in GTA Online.

The location of the Warehouse on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,735,000

3) El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse

El Burro Vehicle Warehouse (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although it is not centrally located, a place like this can be sometimes beneficial to avoid enemies in GTA Online. It is much cheaper than the La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse and is only slightly more expensive than the one at La Mesa.

The location of the Warehouse on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,635,000

