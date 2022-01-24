How to get money faster in GTA Online via side missions

Money is everything in GTA Online and it only makes sense that there are countless ways of earning it in-game. Completing Contact missions, playing Adversary Modes and successfully pulling off Heists are all viable methods of getting richer in the game.

This article concerns side missions, which include several one-time-events as part of weapon challenges. These are a beginner's best friend, and they should immediately start playing these after creating their character.

GTA Online moneymaking guide: Acquiring over $1 million from completing weapon challenge side missions

GTA Online includes a number of one-time bonuses that may be accomplished at any rank. This makes them a handy method for new players to obtain the money they need to get started.

Players may earn a total of GTA$1,250,000 if they complete all of them, which is a considerable sum of money to kick off their criminal career. These missions have been listed and explained below.

Double-Action Revolver Challenge

Players will receive an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com in the game after a few minutes of playing in a session. This is the Treasure Hunt mission which instructs people to locate a treasure using the linked image as a guide.

Players will acquire the Double-Action Revolver after finishing it, and once they have completed 50 headshots with the revolver, they will receive a $250,000 reward. It's not necessary to go after other players since killing NPCs also counts as part of the challenge.

GTA Online players shouldn't leave the session without completing the mission once it has been started, as this would reset the progress on the number of headshots. It is recommended to complete the headshots during a Job that removes wanted levels, like Pier Pressure.

Bounty Targets (Stone Hatchet Challenge)

Maude, a Story Mode character who handed Trevor several bounties to catch, will send another email to GTA Online players. They may participate in the Bounty Target missions through these emails. Players are given five bounties to collect, each of which provides $5,000 (if the targets are killed) to $10,000 (if the targets are captured alive).

Once they've finished them all, she'll inform them of the location where they can locate the Stone Hatchet. Players may use it to get 25 kills and receive $250,000, much like the previous weapon challenge.

Navy Revolver Challenge

Unlike Treasure Hunt and Bounty Target, the mission to acquire the Navy Revolver is hidden. Players must find five distinct clues hidden across the map and slay the Los Santos Slasher. To earn the reward, players must first achieve 50 kills with the unlocked Navy Revolver.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players get $50,000 right away after eliminating the Los Santos Slasher. After the 50 kills, the remaining $200,000 will be deposited into their Maze Bank accounts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi