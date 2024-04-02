GTA 4 vs GTA 5: Which one is better and why?

The GTA 4 vs GTA 5 debate is something fans of the series have been frequently indulging in for years. The main points that come up when comparing the two are the story and gameplay, and GTA 5 includes the combat, the driving, and the ragdoll physics. Rockstar Games took a very different direction with Grand Theft Auto 4, opting for a darker, more grittier storyline.

With GTA 5, the tone of the series was changed once again, this time going for more contemporary and subtle satire. On the other hand, the gameplay changed drastically between the two titles, with GTA 5 getting more features but at a cost of downgrading some of the existing ones.

In this article, we make another such GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison to find out which game is better, highlighting the differences through points like story and gameplay.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison: Who deserves to win?

Grand Theft Auto 4 is a clear winner when it comes to a GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison, and there are many reasons this is the case. For starters, many veteran fans of the series would agree that the former's storyline is more cohesive and has a more focused plot that revolves around a single character. The gritty tone and heavy movie inspirations also made the story more memorable.

The GTA games have always been movie-inspired; the Brat movies (1 and 2), which are renowned in Russia, served as the main inspiration for GTA 4's plot. In contrast, Grand Theft Auto 5 seems to have some similarities to Thief (1981), especially regarding Michael's backstory, but the rest of the plot seems quite original. Meanwhile, the heist scenes in both movies were inspired by Heat (1995).

In terms of storyline, Grand Theft Auto 5 has a more loose plot that seems overly complicated due to the involvement of three protagonists. Michael seems to have been given the most attention, followed by Trevor, and finally Franklin, whose story arc appears far less complete. Had the developers focused on just one or two characters, like the GTA 6 protagonists, it would've been more cohesive.

Whenever a GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison is made, gameplay is a paramount factor; the most commonly compared features between the two are gunplay, driving, and ragdoll physics. Grand Theft Auto 4 again emerges victorious here.

Starting with gunplay, weapons felt like they had more impact. While recoil hasn't been a strong point in any GTA title, Grand Theft Auto 4 has the illusion of a more immersive recoil thanks to the audio. However, in GTA 5, the guns are all unrealistically quiet. NPCs don't react to bullet impacts as well either, which is due to the inferior ragdoll physics. This is also noticeable during melee combat and vehicular accidents, as NPCs go limp almost always after being hit.

The driving system is another point to be made in the GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison, as the Grand Theft Auto series is heavily dependent on vehicles. This was one of several downgraded features in GTA 5. Although driving is much easier now, it's also less engaging. Going over the speed limit in Grand Theft Auto 4 is much more nerve-wracking than in its sequel due to the realistic controls.

A major complaint regarding Grand Theft Auto 5 was that its map, though much larger than any of its predecessors, felt empty and bland. When it comes to comparing GTA 4 vs GTA 5, the map also comes into play. Although the former has a much smaller map, it's much more rewarding to explore Liberty City, as every region bustles with life and activity.

Rockstar also didn't leave much to do in the Grand Theft Auto 5 map, with interesting features like eating out at restaurants and completing Vigilante missions being absent from the game. Fortunately, the GTA 6 map is expected to be highly detailed and filled with lots of places to explore.

In conclusion, this GTA 4 vs GTA 5 comparison declares Grand Theft Auto 4 as the better game. It has a better story, better gameplay (in terms of combat, driving, and ragdoll physics), and even a more fulfilling map.

