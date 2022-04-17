5 of the wackiest modded vehicles in GTA 5 as of 2022

GTA 5 has tons of vehicles and Online releases new cars with almost every DLC or upgrade. Gamers have nearly 700 options to choose from, and these cars are mostly, if not all, based on real-life vehicles. Sometimes gamers feel the urge to go beyond what the game offers, and this is where the modding community steps in.

Grand Theft Auto 5 car mods enable gamers to bring in some of the coolest automobiles from all over the globe. Car fanatics often use mods to fulfill their desire to be behind the wheels of cars like the Mercedes Biome Concept, Dominic Toretto's Charger, McLaren P1, etc. Some gamers, on the other hand, have a taste for the extraordinary. This article is for them.

GTA 5's wackiest vehicle mods

5) Dodge Ram Donk mod

Donks are something that has come out of the hip-hop scene. These cars are also known as hi-risers due to their high suspension and lifts. The lifts and high suspensions are necessary to make way for the tall but skinny wheels. This is what makes the vehicle donk.

GTA 5 already has the Willard Faction Custom Donk, but the 2019 Dodge Ram Donk 1.0 mod by iSMACKZiYT brings the donkness to the Dodge Ram from real-life. The mod features big rims, custom cuts and dub floaters.

4) Chevrolet Captiva LS C100 Google Maps Street View car

Lately, many people might have spotted the Google Street View vehicles making the rounds. These vehicles are generally SUVs and go around capturing 360-degree photographs for Google Maps.

This 2006 Chevrolet Captiva LS C100 Google Maps Street View car (Add-on) mod by elmodcanario02 brings the Street View car to Los Santos. It features an identical 2016 Chevrolet Captiva from real life with original wheels and a European number plate. The mod has nearly 1000 downloads and is a great addition to the wacky car mod list.

3) Doraemon Time Machine

All manga fans out there will definitely relate to and love this mod. This brings Doraemon's Time Machine into GTA 5. This looks like a modernized version of Aladdin's flying carpet (only visual, not functional).

The mod is called Doraemon Time Machine 2.0 and is made by Yoha. The mod is available for free on the GTA5mods website. The visuals are spot on and the resemblance is to the point. Even the controls on the dash are a perfect replica of the vehicle from the show. The car can switch between fly and drive mod, and has digital dials that work. It also features flow lights.

2) Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust

Car fanatics in GTA 5 try a lot of different things like car meets, races, stunts, etc. But this mod takes it to the next level. Gearheads are fans of the show Top Gear in real-life (it goes without saying). The show featured three brilliantly witty gentlemen reviewing and racing the best cars from around the globe.

One episode from the legendary show featured the hosts trying to build their own electric truck. Not much can be written about it, but watching the video is a better option. So, the Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust for GTA V mod by T3mas1 brings the abomination into the game.

1) Doof Wagon

Mad Max: Fury Road is a great movie as it features an excellent storyline and amazing performances from Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. The movie features something called a Doof Wagon, which is used by Immortan Joe, the antagonist of the film.

The vehicle is known as the Man Kat I A1 (8x8) "Doof Wagon". This is meant to serve the purpose of a war drum in battle. Joe's Militia is powered by heavy metal music played by a guitarist strung to the roof of the truck. The vehicle also lets Joe's reputation precede him into battle, and serves as a morale booster for his troops.

Conan O'Brien, host of the Tonight Show with Conan, replicated the entire shebang when he and his buddies decided to visit Comic-Con. This generally involves cosplay as fans love dressing up as their favorite characters. Conan took it to the next level as he used the Doof Wagon to get there. He also played the guitar on the roof of the truck while it was speeding down the highway.

The Doof Wagon mod is currently in the beta stage and has been made by esrohraw. It features the same truck from the movie minus the guitarist on top. GTA gamers can re-enact some cool movie scenes using this vehicle.

