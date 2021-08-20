GTA 5 on Android: How to play on smartphones using Steam Link and PS Remote Play

Although there isn't any official GTA 5 smartphone port, there are a few ways to play the game on smartphones. Mobile gamers can use PS Remote Play or Steam Link to play the game on Androids.

GTA 5, along with its multiplayer variant, has been the most successful GTA game ever made. Even after almost a decade, GTA Online enjoys continual updates and an active player base. However, there are still plenty of players who are yet to play the game.

Some do not have access to the kind of hardware required to play it. Others simply want to replay the game on their mobile devices. For the latter category, there are more than a few methods to do so.

Playing GTA 5 on Android via Steam Link and PS Remote Play

Mobile gamers who wish to play GTA 5 on their smartphones can use remote play applications like Steam Link and PS Remote Play. These apps require a PC or console that can run the game and a strong internet connection.

The game will actually run on the PC/console, while the screen will be mirrored on the mobile device. Thus, the smartphone acts as a monitor as well as a controller.

Steam Link

Steam Link is a program that allows users to stream games from their PC to their mobile device. The streaming performance will be affected by the bandwidth and latency between the PC and the phone.

Steam Link can stream any Steam game that the host computer is capable of running. After connecting their smartphones to the same network as their computer, players must take the following steps:

Download the Steam Link app from the Play Store.

Pair the Android device with the Steam app on their PC.

Click on the Start Playing button. The PC screen will transition to the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on the smartphone.

Select GTA 5 from the Steam Library and click on Play.

Note: Players need to have GTA 5 purchased on their Steam Library.

PS Remote Play

PS Remote Play is an application that allows streaming content from a PlayStation to a different device. PS5 owners can stream a game on their devices using this feature.

They must follow these steps to play GTA 5 using PS Remote play:

Download the PS Remote Play app from the Play Store.

Select the Enable Remote Play option on the PlayStation console (PS3 or PS4). This is found in Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Login to the PlayStation accounts and select the Start button. The screen will get mirrored to the mobile devices as it connects to the console.

