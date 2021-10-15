GTA 5 APK and OBB files on internet are fake, game yet to receive official announcement for Android

Rockstar Games has ported several of their titles to Android, but GTA 5 is not among them. Despite this, there are several websites on the internet that claim to provide the APK and OBB files for GTA 5.

GTA fans are advised not to visit these websites or click on the download links. They contain malicious files that may seriously harm mobile devices.

GTA 5 Android: Fake APK and OBB game files

An APK is the Android equivalent of an 'exe' file, while the OBB is a compressed package consisting of the game files. Players who download games from unofficial sources often have to download these files separately.

However, pirating games comes with many risks; apart from illegality. These files are often infected with viruses like adware and malware. While the former is quite annoying, but mostly harmless, the latter can do severe damage to mobiles and the data stored within them.

Another common virus circulating among APKs and exes nowadays are coin miners. These eat up the system performance and affect internet usage. Yet another reason why players should refrain from such websites, and only acquire games from official sources, such as the Google Play Store.

What can GTA fans do instead?

There are a few unofficial ports of GTA 5 made by independent developers. Most of these are incomplete; offering a completely different experience that is nowhere similar to GTA 5 on PC and consoles. As of now, none of these show promise, as they haven't been worked on in a few years.

Even if some independent developer were to make a port, Take Two would definitely take notice and shut it down. The company has been quite hostile towards the modding community of late, and an unauthorized port isn't likely to go unnoticed, if ever released.

Players who own GTA 5 on Steam (PC), PlayStation, or Xbox can follow certain methods to play it on mobile instead. Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Xbox Game Pass allow gamers to stream the game on mobile. However, most players looking to play the game on their mobiles don't have access to these services in the first place.

In such a case, they can only hope for an official port, or wait to play the GTA Remastered Trilogy; scheduled to be released for mobile devices in 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan