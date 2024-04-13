GTA 5 Deathwish ending explained

GTA 5 Deathwish is widely considered the canonical ending to the massively popular 2013 title. Players are offered three ending options to choose from, of which Deathwish is the third. Although there is complete freedom of choice here, the other two endings don't exactly fit right with how the narrative and character dynamics build up to that point.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at GTA 5 Deathwish. Those who haven't wrapped up the game's story mode yet should note that there will be major spoilers mentioned ahead.

Here's everything you should know about the GTA 5 Deathwish ending

Following the GTA 5 story mode mission The Big Score, wherein the title's three protagonists, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton, rob the Union Depository, antagonist Devin Weston pays Franklin a visit. He asks him to kill Michael. It should be noted that Franklin has already been instructed by Steve Haines to kill Trevor. Both of these options will be available for the game's ending along with GTA 5 Deathwish as the third option.

However, it is only Deathwish that makes sense given Franklin's relationship with the other two protagonists. It goes without saying that disobeying Devin Weston and Steve Haines would bring a lot of heat on the trio, which is why they take them all out in this particular GTA 5 ending.

The three meet at the foundry per Lester's plan. Since Michael and Trevor aren't on the best terms at this point, they get into a heated argument. Franklin tries to mediate, but they get attacked by the FIB.

Interestingly, this comes as a blessing in disguise as the trio put their differences aside for the time being and neutralize the attackers in a lengthy gun fight. The struggle also motivates them to get rid of those who have been giving them trouble for a long time.

As a result, Trevor kills Steve Haines, Michael takes out Stretch, and Franklin deals with Wei Cheng in GTA 5 Deathwish. Once all three have been neutralized, Trevor breaches Devin Weston's residence and kidnaps him. He is brought to a cliff, where the three lead characters regroup and finally put an end to him.

Since Rockstar Games didn't release any GTA 5 story DLCs, players never got to know what exactly happened to the protagonists after this ending. However, GTA Online has provided some answers. Trevor seems to have abandoned Ron as the latter will tell players that he went "Vinewood" on him in the Hangar business' introductory cutscene embedded above.

Franklin returned with the Agency business in The Contract DLC and vaguely hints at Michael, which can be heard in the following video:

That being said, Michael is, unfortunately, yet to debut in the multiplayer through a GTA Online update.

