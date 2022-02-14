What do fans think of the Seamless Character Switching in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced?

GTA V has been available for fans to play from September 17, 2013. Since then, the game has broken record after record and continues to amass a larger player base. GTA Online should also be credited for this feat as the mode keeps players entertained to this day.

Rockstar recently shared some information about the much awaited Expanded and Enhanced version of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The trailer shows off the new features and also mentions Seamless Character Switching with an example in the video.

Fans are quite confused as to what this is and have reacted in various different ways. Here are the top ones.

Best reactions from GTA Fans

1) Decreased Character Switching speed

Another Reddit post highlights how character switching load times have increased since the latest DLC dropped. It also hypothesizes that Rockstar is taking away features to re-add them and label them as new.

Fans have learned not to trust the devs as getting disappointed is not new. But this is an all-time low. Some are quite upset and hope this does not turn out to be true.

Some fans are sure Rockstar will eventually take more features away just to add them back in E&E and label them as new.

2) Hilarious instances

Seamless is a big word for such a resource-hungry game. Experienced fans know Rockstar all too well and have come up with their own iterations of what seamless character switching might look like. The video is a funny take on the situation and unfortunately could soon turn into reality.

3) Sped up trailer

Redditor u/TheHoodieGuy02 is quite the Sherlock as the deduction methods used are on point. Rockstar might just not add anything to the game in reality and just say it added a new character switch mechanic. The easiest getaway here would be different platforms and performances.

4) Two Suns in a day

Gamers, on viewing the GTA V E&E trailer closely noticed something weird when Rockstar wanted to show off the new mechanic. Gameplay reveal trailers touting new mechanics and features should be absolutely undoctored so that fans know exactly what is being offered.

In the trailer, however, fans speculate about foul play as they think Rockstar has edited the trailer to make the transition seem seamless. The sun appearing at two different locations is a dead giveaway.

