GTA 5 Grand RP server: How to join, download link, rules, and more

GTA 5 Grand RP is one of the best roleplay servers available for the game. It is packed with content and can be a fun experience for beginners and veterans alike. For those unaware, GTA 5 RP is an unofficial multiplayer mode, hosted on mod clients, wherein you must create a fictional character and behave like them while interacting with other roleplayers.

Let's take a closer look at GTA 5 Grand RP and some important things you should know about it.

How to join GTA 5 Grand RP server and some important things to know about it

To join the GTA 5 Grand RP server, you must first register on its official website and then download its launcher. You must also mandatorily own a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC to join and play on this GTA 5 RP server.

Here are the links to its official website and launcher download page:

You must create a fictional character upon joining Grand RP for the first time. This can be done in the server's detailed character creation menu wherein you can tinker with your avatar's physical appearance to some degree.

Grand RP's character creator (Image via YouTube/Gtamen)

Once you are done creating your character, you will be spawned in a hotel. Go down to its lobby and access the beginner's quest from its reception. Completing jobs are usually the main way of earning an income in GTA 5 RP servers.

Grand RP has jobs for GTA 5 RP beginners, who can choose to be an electrician, street cleaner, miner, deliver services, and more. Players can even work as a pilot or at Lifeinavder later on.

There are also various events to complete and cars to choose from a sizeable catalog.

Some initial jobs listed on Grand RP's official website (Image via gta5grand.com)

Needless to say, GTA 5 Grand RP server members must abide by its rules and regulations to avoid punishments or permanent bans. For instance, names of characters must be realistic, unique, and cannot be that of a famous personality.

All players must also be able to communicate in English. Insulting the administration and others out of character is strictly prohibited.

All the important rules and regulations of the GTA 5 Grand RP server have been listed on its official website (linked above). Some might find them a little stringent, but enforcing them is neccessary for ensuring the best RP experience for all members.

You can also visit Grand RP's Forum on the same website to take a look at some frequently asked questions and clear any doubts.

Roleplaying on GTA 5 Grand RP can provide a unique and enjoyable experience while you wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 and the game's launch in 2025. A concrete release date for the upcoming title hasn't been announced yet, but fans expect information to be revealed later this year.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have been a part of any GTA 5 RP server before? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion