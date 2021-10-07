GTA 5 or GTA Online: Which one should players try out in 2021?

GTA 5 and GTA Online have been the main GTA titles for nearly a decade now, so which one should players play in 2021?

Both games have held up well since their initial debut in 2013. GTA 5 is a single-player game that features a story spanning across three protagonists. It doesn't get regular updates like GTA Online does, yet there are still hundreds of hours that a casual player can pour into the game.

GTA Online is an online multiplayer game. It features a protagonist that the player creates and can customize however they wish. GTA Online gets roughly two major content updates a year to keep players engaged.

GTA 5 vs. GTA Online: Which one to go for in 2021

GTA 5 is required to play GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both GTA games are masterpieces in their own right. If a player owns GTA 5, they can play GTA Online. Hence, it isn't a matter of choosing to purchase one game over the other. In this case, gamers can play either game whenever they want once they own it.

Some players might enjoy playing both games. They each have their own merits, so it's worthwhile to check out some reasons why a gamer might like them.

It's a little more complicated than just single-player versus multiplayer.

Why GTA 5 is still worth playing in 2021

If players wish to use mods without being banned or suspended for it, then the base game of GTA 5 is the optimal choice. GTA 5 has one of the richest modding scenes out of any video game.

It might be a 2013 game, but it has several impressive graphics mods that make it look stunning. There are even mods to improve graphics on low-end PCs. However, it isn't just graphics mods that are worth discussing. GTA 5 has numerous gameplay mods that affect all parts of the game.

GTA 5 is fun to play through in 2021 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, it isn't just GTA 5's modding scene that is so full of life. The base game has hundreds of hours' worth of content for players. The single-player storyline can amuse players for a few dozen hours if they're casual players. Fortunately, GTA 5 offers an abundance of activities for the player to do.

Some of them, like hunting, are entirely absent in GTA Online. Hence, it's not like GTA 5 is an inferior option to GTA Online. Instead, it offers an alternative for players who prefer to play by themselves.

Why GTA Online is still worth playing in 2021

GTA Online heists can be a blast if the player is with good teammates (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has been the main focus for the GTA franchise for several years now. Most players should know that it's the official multiplayer game for GTA fans to play. Unlike GTA 5, it gets several major content updates to shake things up every few months.

Inevitably, this means that GTA Online has several unique features exclusive to it and not GTA 5. Its uniqueness also means that GTA Online plays differently from GTA 5.

GTA Online is recommended for players who have friends to play with (Image via Rockstar Games)

Money is far more important in GTA Online, and players often grind heists nonstop to get enough money for whatever they want. Alternatively, wealthier players in real life may opt to use Shark Cards to skip the grind. By doing so, they can play the game at its best and ignore all of the mundane actions.

As it is an online game, players might not know what they will get when they log in. Sometimes, they might get the rowdiest types of players online. At other times, they can be in a chill lobby.

Part of GTA Online's appeal is the interaction with other players.

Both games have their pros and cons and ultimately it's up to the gamers themselves to decide on which game they would like to try.

Edited by R. Elahi

