Does GTA 5 on Android with Steam Link provide a better handheld experience than Steam Deck?

Now that the Steam Deck has been released, GTA 5 fans will be pleased to know that it works flawlessly on the device. However, the Steam Deck is only available in select regions (the US, UK, EU, and Canada) and as such, is not accessible to all.

These players can still enjoy a handheld experience of the game using other, free methods, such as the Steam Link application. This allows players to stream the game from their PC to mobile using high-speed internet.

There are several advantages and drawbacks, however, which will be discussed in this article.

Differences between Steam Link and Steam Deck that GTA 5 fans should be aware of

How to use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on smartphones

Using Steam Link, gamers can play any game from their Steam Library. Here are the methods they must follow:

Download the Steam Link application on the targeted smartphone (Play Store link), link it with the Steam account, and select the Start Playing option. This converts the mobile screen to the Big Picture mode and it's now ready to play the game.

Open Steam on the PC that runs GTA 5 (or any other Steam game) and select Play. The game will start on the PC and the audio/video will be mirrored on the mobile device.

Note: Players should have a fast internet connection with 20ms to 100ms ping.

Advantages of Steam Link over the Steam Deck

There are several benefits to Steam Link that make it a viable option when compared to Steam Deck:

The Steam Link app is free of cost, and hence, players do not need to spend anything extra. On the other hand, the Steam Deck console starts at $399 for the 64GB model. This is a major advantage of Steam Link, as most mobile gamers are not willing to spend that much just to experience GTA 5 on a handheld device.

As mentioned before, the Steam Deck is only available in select regions of the world, whereas Steam Link is available to anybody. Mobile gaming is most popular in Asia, where the Steam Deck hasn't come out yet.

Mobile gamers, who are more accustomed to the touch controls, may find it difficult to switch to the controller input of the Steam Deck. Aiming, in particular, is a bit easier on touchscreen devices as compared to an analog stick.

Where does the Steam Deck prove superior?

There are obviously many advantages to the Steam Deck which outweigh those of the Steam Link. They include the following:

The Steam Deck is a truly portable device on which gamers can play their favorite games on the go. Steam Link, however, requires the PC and the mobile to be connected to the same network.

The Steam Deck can be connected to an external display to play games, whereas Steam Link can only stream from a PC to a mobile.

The Steam Deck is not just a handheld console, but a powerful mini-PC.

The controller on the Steam Deck is highly customizable, and comes with trackpads alongside analog sticks.

Final verdict

While Steam Deck is definitely the superior way to experience GTA 5 on handheld, it is not practical for many. Steam Link is easily available and free of cost, making it a simpler way to enjoy the game on handheld.

While it isn't truly portable like the Switch or Steam Deck, many gamers simply love the idea of being able to play GTA 5 on their smartphones.

