GTA 5 Invincibility cheat code: How to enter God Mode on all platforms

Invincibility is arguably GTA 5's most useful cheat code. It's God Mode, meaning that the player can never get Wasted. The only downside is that this immensely useful effect lasts only five minutes. Players may want to memorize this cheat code to use it frequently.

This article will include cheats via the following methods:

Phone

PC

Xbox 360, One, and Series X|S

PS3, PS4, PS5

Note that PS3 and Xbox 360 players cannot use their in-game phones to enter these codes. Hence, they must use their relevant button combinations instead. With that out of the way, let's get to the actual invincibility cheat code and how to do it.

How to do the invincibility cheat code in GTA 5: God Mode on all platforms

Here is a simple list of ways to enter the invincibility cheat code in GTA 5:

Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537

1-999-724-654-5537 PC: PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Xbox 360, One, and Series X|S: →, A, →, ←, →, RB, →, ←, A, Y

→, A, →, ←, →, RB, →, ←, A, Y PS3, PS4, PS5: →, X, →, ←, →, R1, →, ←, X, △

Note: The arrows indicate movement on the D-Pad.

You should see something similar to this screen (Image via GTA BOOM)

If entered correctly, GTA 5 will give players a message in the bottom left corner of the screen stating:

"Cheat activated: Invincible for 5 minutes"

True enough, players have five minutes to take advantage of their God Mode status. Here are some brief notes about this code:

The player is impervious to all damage while it's active.

God Mode will automatically be disabled if the player tries to swim to the bottom of the ocean.

God Mode will also be disabled if the player switches characters.

You can see how much time remains in the bottom right corner of your screen. Re-enter the invincibility cheat code in case it expires to take advantage of it longer.

Some players might be curious to know if it works in GTA Online. The next section of this guide covers why it fails.

This cheat code doesn't work in GTA Online

There is God Mode in this game, just not by a specific code (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is vital to mention that there is no Invincibility cheat code in GTA Online. None of GTA 5's codes work in Online. That said, there is a God Mode in the game. It's simply done via exploits as opposed to entering something on a phone or doing a specific button command.

Rockstar Games regularly patches such glitches, but new ones often pop up. Another alternative way to take advantage of invincibility in this game is to use Mod Menus. Free and paid versions exist, although it should be noted that using them is against GTA Online's rules and may result in the player getting banned.

An example of a Mod Menu (Image via Adamcapitaine)

That's everything GTA 5 players need to know about the invincibility cheat code and God Mode in Online. Being impervious to all forms of damage is extremely valuable, making this cheat arguably the most useful in the entire game.

As long as players know its limitations, they should be fine. There are no serious repercussions to entering this code in the single-player game.

Poll : Do you want to use Mod Menus in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes