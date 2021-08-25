GTA 5 lead protagonists: What are the voice actors doing in real life now?

GTA 5 had a crazy storyline with three even crazier protagonists. The game follows the stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, who get tangled with the legal system and try to get out of trouble.

The protagonists were voice acted by people whose real stories are quite similar to these GTA 5 characters.

Franklin was voiced by Shawn Fonteno, a rapper who goes by the name Solo. Michael had Ned Luke for his voice, an actor and voice actor who has worked on many projects before the game. Trevor was voiced by Steven Ogg, a talented actor who has worked in TV shows and movies before.

Since the release of GTA 5, each of these stars has gone their own way and built their careers.

What are GTA 5 protagonists' voice actors doing in real life now?

Franklin Clinton

Shawn Darnell Fonteno is the voice behind Franklin Clinton in GTA 5. He also did the motion capture for the character.

He is the older cousin of Young Maylay, who played Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA San Andreas. Shawn was raised in Watts, Los Angeles, and besides playing Franklin in GTA 5, he has acted in films such as The Wash and Grow House.

In 2021, the 53-year-old is looking forward to working in more movies. Shawn and fellow GTA 5 actor Slink Johnson reprised their roles as Franklin and Lamar, respectively, in a live-action re-enactment of a cutscene in the game where Lamar berates Franklin for his haircut.

The scene went viral in late 2020 when parodies of the cutscene were uploaded on YouTube. The parodies featured Lamar being replaced with many pop-culture icons such as Darth Vader, Mario, and Sonicothers.

Michael De Santa

Ned Luke is the voice and motion capture artist for Michael De Santa in GTA 5. He has appeared in 29 movies and television shows as well as over 100 commercials. He is an actor who worked in quite a few movies such as The Bear, Rover Dangerfield, On the Line, and American Gothic.

His career acting in television has gotten him more roles than his film career. He has worked in TV shows like NYPD Blue, Renegade, The Huntress, Jonny Zero, and Broadwalk Empire.

The 62-year-old also did some voice acting and motion capture for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips in GTA 5 was played by the Canadian actor Steven Ogg, who has had many roles on TV and in movies. He began his acting career in a film for the National Film Board of Canada, before which he was into theater.

After moving to New York City, he began acting in a TV show called Law and Order. The success of GTA 5 boosted his career and got him many roles and accolades.

Steven Ogg played roles in widely famous shows like Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. He is presently working on a show called Snowpiercer as a character named Pike.

The 47-year-old was nominated for quite a few awards for his role as Trevor, and he also won the New York Videogame Critics Circle award for best overall acting in a game. He took on many movie deals after GTA 5,m and one of them was playing the trainer in GTA VR.

Ogg's last movie was The Short History of the Long Road.

Edited by Ravi Iyer