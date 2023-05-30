GTA 5 Mexican Robbery Action looks jaw-dropping with next-gen graphics (Fan-made gameplay)

GTA 5 mods are among the best in the video game industry, and the modding community has created many of them. Rockstar Games allows players to customize their Story Mode gameplay to their liking, and fans have created some of the most creative mods to enhance the gameplay experience. While graphics mods are already popular, a YouTuber named INTER (YouTube/@INTERGTA) combined them with a custom mission to create fantastic gameplay.

Officially, the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S produces the highest quality graphics. The PC version is the same as the Enhanced version released for the PlayStation 4. However, the YouTuber used several mods to produce PS5-like graphics on PC.

YouTuber demonstrates Mexican robbery action gameplay with PS5-like graphics using GTA 5 mods

On October 7, 2022, INTER posted a video titled "GTA 6 PS5 Graphics?! Mexican Robbery Action Gameplay & Intense Police Chase," in which they demonstrated the modded gameplay. Although Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the official graphics for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game, the YouTuber claimed that the modded graphics resemble the upcoming title.

The Mexican Robbery Action Gameplay started in a residential area near Boulevard Del Perro in Morningwood. The player fought with enemy Mexican goons and stole some valuables. Immediately, a contact named Buyer texted the following:

“Get to my location, And you will get the money”

Although the YouTuber successfully delivered the stolen item, it instantly prompted police action. The player then flees the police before escaping on a plane from Los Santos International Airport.

Final moments of the modded gameplay (Image via YouTube/INTER)

While the modded gameplay was already intense, using GTA 5 graphics mods enhanced the experience even more. According to the video description, the following mods were used in the gameplay:

Real-Life Traffic Mod

QuantV (main graphics mod)

NaturalVision Evolved (textures only)

These GTA 5 mods significantly improved the gameplay experience, creating an almost realistic environment. The mission began on a rainy night, with puddles all over the roads. Raindrops can be seen falling on the screen, generating a glass-like effect. Occasional blood spills can also be seen on the screen when the player gets shot.

Rain and blood spill effect on the screen (Image via YouTube/INTER)

Although the YouTuber did not mention it, the police shotgun sounds are similar to real life, which mods for GTA 5 can only create. Additionally, moths can be seen flying beneath light sources, and the police cruisers and taxis are also different from what Rockstar Games officially provides in the game.

Lastly, ray-tracing and enhanced motion blur can also be seen in the video, which undoubtedly improves the gameplay experience of Grand Theft Auto 5.

