GTA 5 mod adds a custom garage to the game

Cars are a huge part of GTA Online, but many detailed features, such as in-depth car customization and the LS Car Meet, are missing from the single-player mode. To counter this, modder toyota12345 has created a detailed Garage Business & Street Racing mod for GTA 5.

This mod brings an entirely new garage for players to use and explore, and it also includes original theft/delivery missions that require players to steal cars from enemies and sell them for a substantial amount of money.

This mod can be compared to the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online, but this time it's for GTA 5. This article provides some more information about the amazing mod.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Garage Business & Street Racing mod for GTA 5 introduces LS Car Meet and many more features

The first thing you have to do after installing this mod is to buy the custom garage at Lombank West. The garage is intricately detailed and designed, so you will likely enjoy spending time there.

After entering the garage, you can access all of the new features added with this mod from a laptop placed on a counter. Once you open the laptop, you will be able to see the different options.

If you don't have a car in your garage, you will get options for either stealing or purchasing a car. Buying a car will cost around $20,000. If you choose this option, you will have to go outside, pick it up, and bring it back to the garage.

During the drive back to the garage, you may get attacked by hostile NPCs who will try to steal the car, so you should make sure your driving skills are on point.

However, if you choose to steal a car, you will be required to get the car from a driver as they're racing it around. Because of this, stealing a car is definitely the more exciting option of the two. You may even be required to steal the car from a gang while it is parked somewhere near them. In this case, they'll retaliate by shooting at you, so make sure that you have decent guns to survive the altercation. Even after getting the car, NPCs may still try to take it back from you.

Additionally, when you bring the car back to the garage, the cost of the repair will also be displayed. There will also be a mechanic that will charge you once you arrive.

You can clear your wanted level when you enter the garage, and you can still enter on foot if you don't have a car, making it very convenient to go back and forth from this place.

Selling missions are also pretty similar, as you will have to drive the car to a specific selling point while dodging enemies who will try to destroy the car. Keep in mind that damage and customization options will affect the value of the car.

As mentioned earlier, you can also get access to LS Car Meet and take part in underground races or place bets on the races that are going on there.

The following are all of the requirements for this GTA 5 mod to work efficiently, according to toyota12345:

NAudio - (included)

ScripthookV.NET - LATEST

Scripthook - LATEST

NativeUI - LATEST

Enable All Interiors

MP Maps Enabled

Latest game updates & a legit copy installed.

You should make sure you have all of these files present before moving forward with installing this GTA 5 mod.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes