GTA 5 PC system requirements, file size, and other installation details

GTA 5 is an iconic game that everyone wants to get their hands on even today, 8 years after release. Players have always loved the GTA franchise, and GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games in the series. The record-breaking game sold over 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release.

Unlike its predecessor GTA 4, GTA 5 is a well-optimized PC port with robust options that support aging hardware very efficiently. The bare minimum needed to run GTA 5 is fairly modest compared to modern AAA titles, and any GDDR5 graphics card from the last decade would be enough to run it. Here's a look at the exact specifications needed to run GTA 5 at different performance targets on PC.

System requirements for GTA 5

GTA 5 Minimum PC Requirements List (30 fps target)

Operating System: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB or higher

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) or better

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 128GB

GTA V Recommended PC Requirements List (60 fps target)

Operating System: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB or higher

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB or better

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 128GB

GTA 5 Best PC Requirements List (90fps+ target)

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 10th Gen chipset / AMD AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8 Cores up to 4.4GHz 36MB Cache AM4 Socket

Memory: 16GB or higher

Video Card: GTX 1650 Ti 4GB or better

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

SSD Space: 128 GB

Although the game was released with a requirement of 65GB, players need to keep in mind that updates have driven GTA 5's storage requirements higher. The game can go up to 100 GB in file size, so it is advised to keep plenty of storage space available during installation.

Also Read

To play GTA 5, players are required to buy the game from either the Epic Games Store, Steam, or the Rockstar Game Launcher.

Edited by Danyal Arabi