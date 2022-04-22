New GTA Online Easter egg increases hype for Liberty City expansion

GTA 6's existence was confirmed by Rockstar Games via a Newswire post in February this year. However, no information has been released about the game since then.

Grand Theft Auto 5 saw yet another release for next-gen consoles this year. Online has now become a standalone product, and a new subscription service has been added to it.

All of this indicates that GTA 5 isn't going away anytime soon.

Almost a decade after its original release, two YouTubers have discovered an interesting Easter Egg in the old-gen version of the game.

2 YouTubers find GTA Online Easter egg that gives credence to Liberty City Expansion rumor

A few days back, two European YouTubers, namely Mr. Faucheurr and GamingBGK, found a Liberty City-related Easter egg while playing GTA Online.

During their playthrough, the duo visited the Opium Nights Hotel. The hotel is located on Greenwich Parkway and Exceptionalists Way in the LSIA district of Los Santos.

The two players visited the hotel at night. Upon approaching the entrance, they saw something amazing. The glass door's right-most pane had a reflection of the Liberty City skyline. Any OG GTA fan would recognize it.

The iconic skyline can be recognized by any GTA player at a glance (Image via YouTube/BgkGaming)

This was spotted on the Xbox One and PS4 versions. The players tried to replicate the setting in the next-gen version, but even after switching graphics modes, it didn't work.

The most logical explanation here is that Rockstar were hinting at the name of the hotel. Opium is a hallucination-inducing drug, which could make Los Santos feel like Liberty City to players.

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!👓🗽 Soon!

The reason this video garnered so much hype is the timing. A few days back, popular leaker Matheusvictorbr- hinted at a Liberty City map expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online.

The leaker's track record is full of hits and misses, so only time will tell if this is true. However, he also said that the game is going to receive its last DLC this summer.

This Easter egg discovery has likely got nothing to do with the map expansion rumor. It might just be a simple case of good timing.

If Rockstar wanted to hint at the map expansion, they would've added an Easter egg in Expanded and Enhanced too.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh