GTA 5's next-gen edition might be coming to PC soon

GTA 5 and Online next-gen variant was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. The game was initially supposed to be released in November 2021, but there was a delay. The release was met with a lot of negativity from the community. However, the game still performed well in the market.

The update, however, did not come to PC and was exclusive to the next-gen consoles. PC players missed out on just a few enhancements as the graphics on PC were already superior.

Content-wise, PC gamers did not get the new cars and Hao's Special Works vehicle workshop. The Entertainment Software Rating Board recently re-rated GTA 5 for PC as well. This article talks about the next-gen game coming to PC.

GTA 5 next-gen may be coming to PC

This tweet from GTANet came out earlier today, and it shows an ESRB rating card for GTA 5 on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The base and original game is almost a decade old and does not need to be re-rated.

Secondly, the platforms section mentions the PS5, Xbox Series and Windows PC. The description is also different from the original game, released in 2013.

Gamers have picked up on the hint and are excited about the next-gen version coming to PC. PC players will get Ray Tracing and HDR if this is true. They will also race in new cars like the Karin S95 and Arbiter GT. The HSW vehicle workshop at the LS Car Meet will also be added.

Will it be a paid update?

Most people already use FiveM and mods for SP. I see most people resorting to NVE or alternative mods. @GTAForums For the upgrades and issues with GTAO on PC, it’s not necessary to charge people again. Unless of course they decide to make sufficient changes to their anti-cheat solution.Most people already use FiveM and mods for SP. I see most people resorting to NVE or alternative mods. @GTANet @TezFunz2 @GTAForums For the upgrades and issues with GTAO on PC, it’s not necessary to charge people again. Unless of course they decide to make sufficient changes to their anti-cheat solution. Most people already use FiveM and mods for SP. I see most people resorting to NVE or alternative mods.

Industry insider BenT tweeted, saying that the update should be free. He also said that Rockstar may charge players if it brings enough changes to the game. An improved anti-cheat system would be great as the current one does nothing.

lol @696969_lol @videotech_ @GTANet @TezFunz2 @GTAForums The fuck do you mean? Anti Cheat improvements should be part of maintenance and absolutely free. Charging for anti cheat would even more lame than what we got on PS5 @videotech_ @GTANet @TezFunz2 @GTAForums The fuck do you mean? Anti Cheat improvements should be part of maintenance and absolutely free. Charging for anti cheat would even more lame than what we got on PS5

A gamer from the community was quick to reply, saying that something like an anti-cheat should be completely free. It should be part of the maintenance.

Mr. Clown @Mr_C10wn @jjnet123 @SNitroV8 @GTANet Yeah, I doubt people are gonna buy the game again on PC. This would divide the PC community, and lobbies would be practically empty because no one wants to shell out 30 USD for a nothing upgrade. @jjnet123 @SNitroV8 @GTANet Yeah, I doubt people are gonna buy the game again on PC. This would divide the PC community, and lobbies would be practically empty because no one wants to shell out 30 USD for a nothing upgrade.

The next-gen upgrade on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S should also have been free, considering it had more enhancements. No new content was added.

The PC community might stand facing each other as some people may buy the upgraded version. This will make it harder to get populated lobbies. But is that a good or bad thing?

